Shawn Mendes Politely Shut Down A Reporter Who Asked About Sabrina Carpenter (VIDEO)
The singer revealed whether or not they are in a relationship. 👀
Shawn Mendes has finally come clean about his relationship status with pop star Sabrina Carpenter.
Mendes, 24, and Carpenter, 23, have been spotted together on several occasions and sparked some serious dating rumours, but it looks like the rumours may just be rumours after all.
The Canadian singer cleared the air in an interview with the Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard on his new Tommy Hilfiger campaign, where he finally addressed his relationship with Carpenter.
"We are not dating, but I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina, but thank you," said Mendes with a tight smile.
Mendes isn't a stranger when it comes to being grilled on his love life, from his high-profile relationship with Camila Cabello to new dating rumours with whoever the singer happens to be spending time with.
So it's no surprise the Toronto-raised artist handled the line of questioning with a polite Canadian "thank you" after shifting the attention back to Tommy Hilfiger.
Mendes and Carpenter were recently spotted leaving Miley Cyrus's release party for her new album "Endless Summer Vacation," according to Page Six, and the pair were previously photographed running errands in Los Angeles.
The celeb sightings of the pair together fueled dating rumours which were reportedly started by gossip site Duexmoi, according to Page Six.
Mendes also shared that he is in the process of making new music, so while Carpenter and Mendes fans won't be able to fawn over a blooming romance, they will have new tunes to look forward to.