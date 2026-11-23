Shoppers Drug Mart has hundreds of gift options for everyone on your list
The holiday season is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year, but finding the right gift for everyone on your list can be a time-consuming task.
Between the hard-to-shop-for relatives, friends who seem to have everything already, and those little stocking stuffers, the list can get pretty long.
Luckily, Shoppers Drug Mart is the ultimate one-stop shop to make holiday gift-giving easier. And while you're checking off gifts for everyone else, you can earn PC Optimum™ points on almost every purchase to put towards everyday essentials (or a gift for yourself!).
Courtesy of Narcity team
Their holiday value sets are a convenient way to give a thoughtful gift. Likewise, a fragrance discovery set is a great way to treat the avid scent collector in your life. Or, you can go full custom on a personalized advent calendar to stretch your holiday gifting budget even further, packed with chocolates and travel-sized goodies for folks who love a countdown.
What's more, if you're in Toronto and looking for some holiday fun for everyone, Santa's Workshop brought to you by Shoppers Drug Mart is back. This free interactive holiday experience is happening at The Well, November 20-22, November 25-29 and December 2-6.
Visitors can find their elf name, write letters to Santa at the Toy Factory, explore the Self-Care Trail and fragrance Ferris wheel featuring fragrances and beauty samples of the season, and visit the Elves Emporium for sweet holiday treats.
Courtesy of Narcity team
You can get a free photo with Santa, along with spinning a prize wheel where you'll have the chance to score a gift card or free product. There'll also be an opportunity to take part in a Holiday Scavenger Hunt for a chance to WIN† a $500 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card.
Between finding presents for everyone on your list and soaking in the seasonal magic at Santa's Workshop, pulling off the holidays feels that much easier. And by earning PC Optimum™ points on almost every item, your holiday shopping comes with a sweet little bonus.
Santa's Workshop at The Well
Price: Free
When: November 20-22, November 25-29 and December 2-6
Address: The Well - Unit UG26 (Upper Ground Floor), 486 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: A FREE picture with Santa, festive activities, a holiday scavenger hunt for a chance to WIN† a $500 Shoppers Drug Mart gift card and more.
Shop Holiday at Shoppers Drug Mart