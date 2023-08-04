These Silky Sand Dunes Are A Road Trip From Ontario & It's Like Being In The Sahara Desert
It's just missing the camels. 🐪
You don't have to hop on a plane to experience a little piece of the Sahara Desert. These rolling dunes near Ontario will whisk you away to a far off land and you can explore a sprawling landscape of velvety sand.
The Silver Lake Sand Dunes are located in Michigan, about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Windsor, Ontario. The rolling sand hills can be found in Silver Lake State Park and consist of almost 2000 acres of dunes that are 1.5 miles wide and 3 miles long.
You'll feel like you're exploring a desert as you gaze across the sandy landscape.
There are a few different ways to experience the dunes. You can adventure through them on foot or give sandboarding a try, which is basically like surfing but instead of water, you'll be riding across dunes.
You can also drive across the dunes. The park features a 450-acre off-road vehicle area where you can zoom around in personal 4x4s (must be outfitted with an ORV sticker and a ten-foot orange flag) or rental off-road vehicles.
If you want to live out a true Lawrence of Arabia moment you can ride horses along the dunes as you take in stunning views of Lake Michigan. The tours typically operate in November so keep your eyes peeled for any updates for the 2023 season.
Other ways to enjoy the scenery include fat biking and driving tours.
While at the park, you can stop by the four-mile Lake Michigan beach and take a dip in the shining waters. Or, take a trip to the historic Little Sable Point Lighthouse which also features a beach.
Just remember — don't forget your passport!
Silver Lake Sand Dunes
Price: $11 USD per day or $36 USD per year for State Park admission
When: April 1 to October 31
Address: 1765 N Lakeview Dr., Mears, MI
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're exploring the desert at these rolling sand dunes near Ontario.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.