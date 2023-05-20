This Epic Ontario Beach Has Over 2,000 Feet Of Sandy Shores & Giant White Sand Dunes
It's a mini trip to another world.
This natural wonder in Ontario is a magical place for a summer day trip. Featuring massive sand dunes and a stretching beach, this spot will have you feeling like you're in another country.
Sand Hill Park, located in Port Burwell, is home to "Ontario's largest sand pile." These massive Sand Hills tower 350 feet above Lake Erie and are a truly unique sight to take in.
You can enjoy "storybook sunsets" and take a dip in the blue waters while gazing up at the backdrop of these sand mountains. With 2,200 feet of sandy beach, there is tons of space to relax and enjoy the warm weather.
If you're looking for something longer than a day trip, you can book one of the 125 full-service, pull-through campsites. The campsites cost $30 a night per adult and can be booked online.
You can also explore some nature trails or pack a picnic and enjoy lunch with a view during your visit.
Reservations for visits from Wednesday through Sunday can be made by calling the park. There is a daily admission cost of $12 per person.
While visiting, it's important to note the park's safety policies and to stay off the sand cliffs.
If you're looking for more places in the province with gorgeous sand dunes, you can head to the beautiful Sandbanks Provincial Park, which features 12 kilometres of rolling sand slopes.
Sand Hill Park is a magical natural wonder to see and makes for a gorgeous summer vacation, whether you're staying for a day or longer.
Sand Hill Park
Price: $12 per person
Address: 930 Lakeshore Rd., Port Burwell, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beach features giant sand mountains that will whisk you away to another land.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.