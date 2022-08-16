Snoop Dogg Is Launching His Own 'Snoop Loopz' For Breakfast & He's Totally Cereal About It
"Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!"
Snoop Dogg's got his mind on his cereal and his cereal on his mind with the new launch of his very own Snoop Loopz.
The famous rapper didn't think having his own line of cannabis, gin or wine was enough, so he's dipping his toe into the breakfast market with the launch of his new Snoop Loopz cereal line.
Snoop's business partner and fellow rapper, Master P, announced the release of the gluten-free cereal on Instagram.
Master P captioned the post "Broadus Foods introduces the best-tasting cereal in the game Snoop loopz."
"@snoopdogg, we're taking over the grocery stores. Snooploopz.com The more we make, the more we give," continued his caption "#GODisgood #familybusiness Berry delicious Fo Shizzle!"
The cereal will be distributed to various grocery stories through the rappers' Broadus Foods business, reported Huff Post.
The Snoop Loopz box touts it as a "delicious multigrain cereal" that is also gluten-free. The box features a cartoon dog, though you might not recognize the Snoop Dogg link immediately. There are also mazes and crossword puzzles on the back.
According to the cereal website, a portion of the proceeds from Broadus Foods sales go to the Door Of Hope charity, which aims to combat homelessness in the U.S.
So "every time you make a purchase of Broadus Foods products, you are making a difference."
The cereal looks to be a mix of Fruit Loop-style loops and mashmallows. Because who doesn't love marshmallows?
It's unclear if Snoop's "partner in wine," Martha Stewart, had any input on the move, but now we hope to see her try a bowl.
No official release date has been announced, and it's unclear whether Snoop Loopz will be available outside of the United States.