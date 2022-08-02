Spain's Inclusive New 'Beach Body' Ad Is A Big Photoshop Fail & The Models Are Furious
They edited out an amputee's prosthetic leg 😬
Spain wants you to know that any body can be a beach body.
Spain also wants you to know that it’s really, really sorry for the way it tried to promote that idea.
An artist and the Spanish government are apologizing for a new ad aimed at promoting body positivity at the beach, after several women's photos were taken without permission and then drastically changed for the poster.
Three women have already come out to blast the poster and the artist, Arte Mapache, for the Photoshop shenanigans, which include editing one woman's head onto another's body and replacing a prosthetic leg with a real one.
\u201cYesssss Spain! This is a campaign that should be shouted about loud and proud! \n\n\u2018The summer is also ours\u2019 - a Spanish government campaign to remind women that all bodies are beach bodies.\n\n#bodyconfidence #supportingwomen\u201d— Women deserve better \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Women deserve better \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1658997008
The whole fiasco erupted last week, after Spain’s equality ministry released its ad poster of five women at the beach. The poster includes women of different colours and sizes, as well as one woman with a mastectomy scar from breast cancer.
But three British models say the artist didn't ask to use their photos, and that she made some pretty aggressive edits with the image.
Cancer survivor Julie Fitzpatrick blasted the ad and the artist behind it Monday, saying that her image in the poster is "a bit of a Frankenstein" because her head was pasted onto someone else's body.
"That's not my body," she told The Guardian. "I've got no breasts, and this one has got one breast. The thought of my face being on a body of a woman with one breast is quite upsetting."
Model Sian Green-Lord also came out to rip the poster for taking a pic from her Instagram and then replacing her prosthetic leg with a real one.
"My leg is nothing to be ashamed of!" she wrote on Insta. "It's a product of strength, resilience and independence."
British model Nyome Nicholas-Williams also blasted the ad last week after discovering that her photo had been used without permission.
“It was nice to see the image initially but then I saw that it was for a campaign and I then felt annoyed as I hadn’t been asked to even be a part of this,” she told The Guardian.
"The campaign is intended as a response to fatphobia, hatred and the questioning of non-normative bodies – particularly those of women, something that’s most prevalent in the summertime," Spain said at the time the campaign launched, per the Guardian.
The government has since apologized.
Artist Arte Mapache has also apologized to the models for using their photos without permission..
"I would like to publicly apologize to the models for having been inspired by their photographs for the 'Summer is ours too' campaign and for having used an unlicensed typeface (thinking it was free)," Mapache wrote on Twitter.
"Given the justified controversy over the image rights in the illustration, I have decided that the best way to make amends for the damages that may have resulted from my actions is to share out the money I received for the work and give equal parts to the people in the poster."
Mapache said she was paid €4,490 for the poster.
The ad has since been pulled from Spanish government social pages.