Speed Skating Canada working to regain charitable status after missed tax filing
Speed Skating Canada says it is working to regain the charitable status it lost last month because of a missed annual tax filing.
Speed Skating Canada CEO Joe Morissette says the organization did send its filing on time but it wasn't received by the CRA.
He says it didn't receive an overdue notice and didn't know the charitable status had even been revoked until The Canadian Press made inquiries about it.
Morissette says the organization is in the process of refiling and hopes to have the matter straightened out in a week or two.
In a statement issued to The Canadian Press, the Canada Revenue Agency confirms the sporting organization had its charitable status revoked on Sept. 26.
Speed Skating Canada is one of the country's most decorated amateur sport organizations, with a combined 10 medals at the Winter Olympics earlier this year between short and long track events.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.