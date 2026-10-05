Speed Skating Canada working to regain charitable status after missed tax filing

Speed Skating Canada stripped of charity status
Speed Skating Canada stripped of charity status
Speedskaters train as federal and provincial officials announce a funding agreement to refurbish the Olympic Oval in Calgary, Monday, July 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Speed Skating Canada says it is working to regain the charitable status it lost last month because of a missed annual tax filing.

Speed Skating Canada CEO Joe Morissette says the organization did send its filing on time but it wasn't received by the CRA.

He says it didn't receive an overdue notice and didn't know the charitable status had even been revoked until The Canadian Press made inquiries about it.

Morissette says the organization is in the process of refiling and hopes to have the matter straightened out in a week or two.

In a statement issued to The Canadian Press, the Canada Revenue Agency confirms the sporting organization had its charitable status revoked on Sept. 26.

Speed Skating Canada is one of the country's most decorated amateur sport organizations, with a combined 10 medals at the Winter Olympics earlier this year between short and long track events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

North America's most European city is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the fall

It's like spending an autumn day in France.

This Ontario spot is like a mini Cotswolds with cozy shops and autumn charm

You can enjoy a little British escape without leaving the province.

This tiny German village with autumn charm is one of the prettiest towns in Ontario

It's a beautiful spot for an autumn stroll.

This Ontario small town is the Trail Capital of Canada and it's stunning in the fall

It's just an hour away from Toronto.

Slugs gone, bugs gone, strawberries thriving as invasive lizards boom in B.C.

Invasive lizards scurry across Vancouver Island

Montreal-raised Juno-award-winning singer Sass Jordan dies at 65

Montreal rock icon Sass Jordan dies at 65

This $38 train from Toronto takes you to a beautiful riverside town with cozy European vibes

It's a dreamy spot for a weekend escape.

This park near Toronto has 2 dreamy waterfalls and a lookout over a sea of fall colours

It's a magical spot to visit this autumn.

I tested Kirkland food products against the brand-name versions — Here's how they compare

Here's what you can get better, for cheaper. 💸👇

Three dead, four injured after crash involving trucks on rural Saskatchewan road

One woman and two girls dead in Sask crash