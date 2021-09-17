Trending Tags

Mandatory Masks Are Coming Back To Even More Provinces As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Make sure you have one handy!

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest province to bring back mandatory masks as new cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge in the province.

Starting on Saturday, September 18, you'll need to wear a mask in places such as restaurants, public transit, retail businesses, places of worship and funeral homes, among other areas, according to a press conference from the provincial government.

GovNL | YouTube

"This is a small action that we can all take to give us that extra layer of protection to keep our schools, communities, and province safer and open until we can get our vaccination rates higher," said Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer.

The mandate also applies to elementary schools and high schools; those in grades four to 12 will have to wear a mask at all times, as well as staff.

Newfoundland and Labrador isn't the only province that's brought masks back — on Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan announced masks will be mandatory for all indoor public spaces.

Earlier this month, Alberta also reinstated its mask mandate, which came into effect on Saturday, September 4.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

