Suspect charged with arson at Liberal MP Salma Zahid's Toronto home

Suspect charged with arson at Liberal MP's home
Suspect charged with arson at Liberal MP's home
This still image from surveillance video released by Toronto Police Service shows a suspect in an arson investigation at the home of Toronto Liberal MP Salma Zahid, in Scarborough, Ont., early on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Toronto Police Service (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

Toronto police say they have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after vehicles were set on fire outside Liberal MP Salma Zahid's home last week. 

The arson took place shortly before 1:30 a.m. last Thursday in the area of Bellamy Road North and Lawrence Avenue East. 

Surveillance video released by police showed a person pouring fuel on five vehicles and setting two on fire before abandoning the lit-up gas can in the driveway of the home.

Police said a third vehicle was also damaged in the fire. 

Investigators say 24-year-old Roshvin Crofton was arrested on Sunday and charged with multiple offences, including arson causing damage to property, mischief over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order. 

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Zahid welcomed news of the arrest in a statement posted on social media and thanked Toronto police for their work on the case. 

"As the investigation is ongoing, we still do not have information with regards to a motive for this incident," the MP for Scarborough Centre-Don Valley East wrote. "I am sure this will become apparent in time and I will await the facts until commenting further."

Investigators are also looking to identify a second suspect believed to be involved in the arson. 

Anyone who may have seen a black 2025 Hyundai Sonata between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27 is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has called the fire a "cowardly act of violence and intimidation."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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