florida caverns state park

You Can Explore An Underground Rainbow World In Florida For Just $10.75

This cavern hides a secret world of colors.

A woman standing inside the cavern. Right: The colors underground.

@superstarsoul | Instagram

There is a world beneath the tropical landscape of the Sunshine State that is begging to be explored. Florida Caverns State Park near Tallahassee makes for an exciting underground adventure, and it even hides a secret rainbow world.

For just $10.75 per person, you can explore this unique state park that brings an array of colors to the caverns.

The light show, restored after Hurricane Michael, has a new LED lighting system that is both energy-efficient and will protect the sensitive ecosystem of the cave.

The lighting setup will also allow visitors to see the beauty of the caverns without having to bring a flashlight.

The guided tours take you and your crew to the depths of the cavern's formations. They must be reserved in advance here.

During your 1-hour visit, you'll get training on how to navigate the cave system safely before entering the cool 65-degree caverns.

Being underground, the caves are dimly lit, and the park cautions visitors to be careful while inside.

While you're in the cavern, you may encounter some wildlife that makes their home here.

Animals such as bats, salamanders, and cave crickets will be enjoying the light show along with you.

Florida Caverns State Park

Price: $10.75 per adult for the tour + $5 for the parking

Address: 3345 Caverns Rd., Marianna, FL

Why You Need To Go: You'll be transported into an underground rainbow world at this gorgeous state park.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 21, 2020.

