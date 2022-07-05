A Florida Creamery Is Being Investigated For A Listeria Outbreak & They Don't Know Why
"We have been transparent and have answered all their questions."
Big Olaf Creamery in Florida is under investigation by the CDC for a listeria outbreak. One person has been reported dead, 22 people have been hospitalized, and 23 are ill.
Health officials interviewed 17 people about the foods they ate a month before getting sick. Fourteen people said they had ice cream, and six said it was from Big Olaf's.
The creamery, located in Sarasota, is confused about why they are being called out.
"For now, it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted," a representative wrote on their Facebook page.
The public response to the investigation received comments from upset customers, calling it "incredibly tone deaf" and that they should pull their products, apologize and move on.
Despite this statement, the CDC reports the company "voluntarily began contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products" on July 1.
They also advise people to throw out their remaining products if they have any at home.
Listeriosis occurs when someone eats food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Symptoms usually appear 24 hours after exposure, lasting one to three days. In certain cases, the bacteria can spread beyond the gut, causing serious illness. Listeriosis symptomsare similar to those associated with food poisoning.
Mild cases can usually be resolved without treatment, however, some cases are more severe than others and could require antibiotics.
Big Olaf's Company said they have been transparent, and "the health and well-being of the public is our first priority."
The investigation is still active, and their product has not been recalled.