You Can Pick Giant Sunflowers The Size Of Your Head At This Florida Farm This May
Sunflower season is finally here! 🌻🌻🌻
Sunflower season is finally here, and you can pick them yourself at a Tampa Bay field in Florida. The farm is now bursting with giant sunflowers that tower over your head.
You will feel like you're starring in a Post Malone music video while wandering through fields that simply radiate sunshine.
Sweetfields Farm is in Masaryktown, a small community located just 45 minutes from Tampa. It's the perfect solo excursion if you're looking to take a quick road trip.
The farm will be open only during specific weekends this spring season. Dates, times, and ticket availability are subject to change, so it's always best to check the sunflower site for updated information directly.
This year there will be a spectacular sunflower maze you can explore.
Sweetfields also grows foods like zucchinis, watermelons, strawberries, blackberries, and more. You can check the farm's Facebook page for updates on produce picking this year.
Sweetfields Farm
Price: $10.75 admission + tax
When: April 29-May 30
Address: 17250 Benes Roush Rd., Masaryktown, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can kick off spring and pick sunflowers as big as your head at this quaint farm in Florida. Make a beautiful bouquet of these cheery yellow flowers.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 30, 2020.