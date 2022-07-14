This Hidden Café In Florida Has An Enchanting Garden Room & You Wouldn't Even Know It Exists
It's perfect for entertainment venues and private events.
There's a hidden gem in Sarasota, FL called The Garden Room Café at Shoogie Boogies, where you send your tastebuds to another dimension as you taste the International cuisine served there.
At this spot, you can celebrate any occasion, from a wedding to an anniversary or birthday party. This unique café is in the heart of the city’s art district. It is highly recommended for its first-class service, affordable pricing, ambiance and creative staff.
You also wouldn't even know it's there. It's tucked away in a neighborhood building that blends In with the others, but once you discover the magic, you'll enter a romantic sunroom.
Their mushroom soup or walnut salad are just a few items on the list that are customer favorites, as well as key lime pie, chocolate cake and crepes.
With vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available, it's a place for anyone to enjoy.
According to Tripadvisor, this experience was ranked as one of the 10% of restaurants worldwide as a Traveler's Choice Winner.
This eatery checks off all the boxes when it comes to offering a tranquil dining experience that you’re bound to remember and recommend. From tea parties to major milestones, it's so aesthetically pleasing for the perfect Instagram shot.
You can even head online to their online shop and perfect the perfect gifts and trinkets for your next special occasion.
Reservations are not required, but it is strongly encouraged that you reserve your seats in advance to ensure availability for your desired date and time.
The Garden Room Café at Shoogie Boogies
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: European
Address: 1919 Morrill St., Sarasota, FL 34236
Why You Need To Go: This enchanting garden room will make you feel like you're in a fairytale. You can enjoy a tea party or even host a special occasion at Shoogie Boogies.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible, Braille menus