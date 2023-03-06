A Woman Pranked The Internet Saying She Married Her Stepdad & Here's The Real Story
The story of how they met is heartbreaking.
A Florida woman pranked the internet after eloping in Las Vegas with her now husband and told everyone on TikTok she married her stepdad. No doubt, she went viral and received 22.4 million views, except... he's not really her stepdad.
Here's the real story.
After publishing a clip on February 27 of her and her husband in a Vegas chapel with the caption, "marrying my step dad was the best decision I've ever made," the creator (@christywho_) ran with the idea a little longer in another video.
She answered "FAQs" from her comment section of the original upload in a subsequent video, but she couldn't hold the fake story for too long.
On March 3, she told the world how they really met... and it's heartbreaking.
Her older brother got into a fatal motorcycle accident, and after he passed away, she got close to his best friend.
They ended up getting married and starting a family with three kids, two named after her brother.
"Not as interesting as the other story, but now y’all can leave my kids and brother alone," she captioned her post.
@christywho_
Not as interesting as the other story but 🖤 now y’all can leave my kids and brother alone 🙄 . #agegap #vegas #marryyourmomsex #itsworthit #brother #rip
So many people commented on her love story, and some still were confused if he is really her stepdad.
"He is NOT her stepdad. it was a JOKE that unexpectedly went viral," one person cleared up in the comments.
Others replied that she almost had them fooled. Many sent their condolences and congratulated her for having a "beautiful family."
Now, she's created a community allowing those who also knew someone in a motorcycle accident to have a safe space for grief.