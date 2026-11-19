I tested 6 Dollarama cleaning dupes against the real thing — Some actually beat the brands
Here's what you can get for cheaper AND better quality. 💰
One of the many great things about Dollarama is its cleaning section. The discount retailer's shelves are stocked with so many items, from Lysol to Windex.
Dollarama is also known for its dupes of name-brand cleaners, which I've walked past plenty of times without ever trying.
I buy most of my cleaning products there, so I finally picked up six dupes, plus the real brand-name versions, to see how they stack up. Some held up, others didn't.
Cleaning products from Dollarama.Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
My lineup included: glass cleaner, multi-surface wipes, dish soap, foaming bathroom cleaner, dusters and easy erasers.
Here's how each dupe did against the brand-name version.
Glass cleaner
Glass cleaners from Dollarama.
I've used Sparkle N' Shine glass cleaner before, and I'd forgotten how good it is. It's honestly so comparable to Windex, providing a streak-free finish on all mirrors and windows. I don't think I could tell the two apart in a blind test. They even smell the same.
What makes the Dollarama glass cleaner even better is that it's so much more affordable than the name-brand version. The one downside I found is that it only comes in a large bottle, not a spray bottle, so you'll need to pick one up to use it. Luckily, Dollarama also has empty spray bottles you can buy separately.
Windex: $4 for 630 millilitres ($0.63 for 100 millilitres)
Sparkle N' Shine: $2.50 for 1.89 litres ($0.13 for 100 millilitres)
Winner: Sparkle N' Shine
Multi-surface wipes
Cleaning wipes.
It was my first time using the Terrifik multi-surface wipes, and I was pleasantly surprised. They have a really nice citrus scent, and they did the job just as well as the Clorox wipes.
There's one big difference, though. The Terrifik wipes are labelled for dusting and general clean-ups, while the Clorox ones are disinfecting wipes that claim to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. They're made for different jobs, and I think the Dollarama version would be terrific for quick, in-between clean-ups.
Clorox: $3 for 35 wipes ($0.09 per wipe)
Terrifik: $3.25 for 75 wipes ($0.04 per wipe)
Winner: A tie since they're made for different jobs
Duster
Dusters.
I'm a huge fan of my Swiffer duster and use it all the time, so I was curious about how the Static Matic would compare.
The Dollarama duster came with a handle and two dusters. It cleans fine and works much like the Swiffer, but I still prefer the name-brand one. The Swiffer's flat surface is easier to use on window blinds, hanging picture frames and artwork, as well as other flat spots. It also traps dust better on the first pass. The Swiffer's handle is also sturdier.
Swiffer: $7.97 at Walmart for one handle and five dusters ($1.59 per duster)
Static Matic duster: $1.75 for one handle and two dusters ($0.88 per duster)
Winner: Swiffer
Dish soap spray
Foaming dish sprays.
I recently started using the Dawn Powerwash dish spray and have been loving it, so I was eager to see how the Dollarama version would hold up. The Javex dish spray lathers and cuts through grease just as well as the Dawn. I tested it on a couple of pans, and it left no dirt behind.
The only real difference is the limited scent options for the Javex spray. While the Dawn version has various scents (including seasonal), the Javex version only has the lemon scent (which smells nice and fresh) from what I saw at my local Dollarama.
If you're not picky about scent, the Javex version is a good deal.
Dawn Powerwash dish spray: $5 for 473 millilitres
Javex Ultra foamking dish spray: $1.75 for 295 millilitres
Winner: Javex
Bathroom foam cleaner
Bathroom foaming cleaners.
Before this test, I hadn't used foaming bathroom cleaner, but I may be a convert. I cleaned my bathtub with both, using half the tub for the Lysol and the other half for the Terrifik. Both foamed well and left the tub sparkling clean.
The only difference I noticed is the smell. The Lysol has a stronger chemical smell than the Terrifik. The Lysol also says it disinfects, while the Terrifik doesn't.
Lysol bathroom foam cleaner: $4.25 for 680 grams ($0.63 for 100 grams)
Terrifik foaming bathroom cleaner: $2.50 for 369 grams ($0.68 for 100 grams)
Winner: A tie because the Terrifik costs less up front, but you get less product, so the Lysol is slightly better value
Magic eraser
A Magic Eraser and the Dollarama dupe.
I mostly use Magic Erasers on the white rubber soles of my sneakers, which keeps them looking clean for longer. For this test, I also used them on the door frame, the door leading to the garage and one pair of sneakers. Both the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser and the Javex Easy Eraser cleaned all three well.
The difference is how they held up. As you can see in the photo, the Javex kept its shape, while the Magic Eraser started crumbling after one small clean-up. Since it held up better and is a better price, I'll be sticking with the Javex Easy Eraser for jobs around the house.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser: $2 for one
Javex Easy Erasers: $1.75 for a two-pack
Winner: Javex
Are Dollarama's cleaning dupes worth it?
For the most part, yes. The Sparkle N' Shine glass cleaner, the Javex dish spray and the Javex Easy Erasers all matched or beat the name brands, and they cost a lot less. They're the three I'll keep buying.
The Terrifik multi-surface wipes and the Terrifik foaming bathroom cleaner come down to what you need. They cleaned just as well as Clorox and Lysol, but neither claims to disinfect. If you're after a quick clean-up, they're a good deal. If you need to kill germs, stick with the name brand.
The one I'd skip is the Static Matic duster. It works, but the Swiffer's flat head and sturdier handle make it easier to use.
If you bought all six dupes, you'd spend $13.50. The six name-brand products cost $26.22, so you'd save about half.