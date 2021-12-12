The CRA Just Shut Down All Of Its Online Services Due To A ‘Security Vulnerability’
The Canada Revenue Agency has shut down all of its online services after a possible security threat was discovered on Friday, December 10.
In a statement on Saturday, the agency revealed that it had become aware of “ a security vulnerability affecting organizations around the world,” which prompted them to take down online services “while we work to secure our systems against potential threats.”
It means that Canadians attempting to sign into their CRA accounts have been unable to do so over the weekend.
Instead, they’re being met with a notice explaining that all online services are currently unavailable.
The CRA has become aware of a security vulnerability affecting organizations around the world. As a precaution, we have proactively decided to take our systems offline while we work to apply the appropriate security upgrades to our systems. (1/3)— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1639188034
As of Sunday morning, normal services had not yet returned.
The agency did confirm that there is currently no sign of CRA systems having been compromised, “or that there has been unauthorized access to taxpayer information because of this vulnerability.”
That said, they did acknowledge that the temporary suspension of online CRA services may cause an inconvenience for some Canadians.
“Our services will be available as soon as possible,” the notice reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank Canadians for their patience as we work to resolve the situation.”
Additional details about the nature of the security vulnerability were not provided by the CRA, but the agency has promised to keep users updated as to when they can expect usual services to resume.