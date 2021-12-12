Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

The CRA Just Shut Down All Of Its Online Services Due To A ‘Security Vulnerability’

Yikes! 😳👇

The CRA Just Shut Down All Of Its Online Services Due To A ‘Security Vulnerability’
Helena Hanson | Narcity

The Canada Revenue Agency has shut down all of its online services after a possible security threat was discovered on Friday, December 10.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency revealed that it had become aware of “ a security vulnerability affecting organizations around the world,” which prompted them to take down online services “while we work to secure our systems against potential threats.”

It means that Canadians attempting to sign into their CRA accounts have been unable to do so over the weekend.

Instead, they’re being met with a notice explaining that all online services are currently unavailable.

As of Sunday morning, normal services had not yet returned.

The agency did confirm that there is currently no sign of CRA systems having been compromised, “or that there has been unauthorized access to taxpayer information because of this vulnerability.”

That said, they did acknowledge that the temporary suspension of online CRA services may cause an inconvenience for some Canadians.

“Our services will be available as soon as possible,” the notice reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank Canadians for their patience as we work to resolve the situation.”

Additional details about the nature of the security vulnerability were not provided by the CRA, but the agency has promised to keep users updated as to when they can expect usual services to resume.

Related Articles Around the Web

The Feds Are Auctioning Off A Bunch Of Seized Items In Canada & Here's What You Can Get

There's everything from cars and tires to designer clothing and watches! 💰

GCSurplus

Step aside, eBay! The Government of Canada is auctioning off a bunch of items that have been either seized or forfeited and you can bid on all sorts of random stuff.

The GCSurplus is a platform where government entities sell assets it no longer uses, including furniture, cars, boats and more, as well as forfeited goods from law enforcement agencies such as jewelry, collectors’ items and designer products.

Keep Reading Show less

The Crown Apparently Costs Canada Over $58 Million Each Year & Here’s How It Breaks Down

It costs less than it did before, though. 👑💰

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @theroyalfamily | Instagram

If you've ever wondered how much the queen and the crown cost Canada year-on-year, we've got you covered!

On November 22, 2021, the Monarchist League of Canada issued its triennial survey on the cost of the Canadian crown and, well, it sounds like a lot.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian Parents Can Get Up To $7.2K For Their Kids By Putting Money Into A Savings Plan

The feds want to help parents to invest in their child's future.💰

Helena Hanson | Narcity, Tanveer Ahmad | Dreamstime

The federal government is offering eligible parents up to $7,200 to help them save for their child's future education.

If you haven't heard of it before, the Canada Education Savings Grant (CESG) is money that the government adds to a child's savings plan, to help them pay for post-secondary education when they're old enough.

Keep Reading Show less

Trudeau & O'Toole Just 'Dragged' Canada's New Speaker & The Tradition Is So Weird (PHOTOS)

The photos are just ... bizarre. 👇😬

AnthonyRota | TwitterAnthonyRota | Twitter

Are you ok, Anthony? Liberal MP Anthony Rota has officially been re-elected Speaker of the House of Commons, and he restarted the role in the weirdest way ever.

On Monday, November 22, the House reconvened for the first time in nearly nine months, following an election campaign that didn't actually change too much.

Keep Reading Show less