The Extended Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit Is Officially Open For Applications

It's a $300-per-week benefit.👇

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

The expanded Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit is now open, and if you're eligible, it could mean some extra money in your bank account every week.

On December 22, the federal government announced that it was planning to temporarily expand eligibility for programs like the CWLB due to the Omicron variant of concern of COVID-19.

According to a press release from Thursday, December 30, the benefit applies to Canadians in designated regions that have seen or are currently seeing lockdowns or capacity restrictions of 50% or more.

"This benefit will provide $300 a week in income support to eligible workers who are directly affected by a COVID-19-related public health lockdown, and who have lost 50% or more of their income as a result," said the government.

"Affected Canadian workers in newly designated lockdown regions can apply for the benefit today."

The government says that British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nunavut are on the list of designated lockdown areas.

As changes happen, the list will be updated to reflect public health restrictions.

To be eligible for the benefit, here are some of the criteria you must meet:

  • You earned at least $5,000 in 2020, 2021, or in the 12 months leading up to the day you apply for the benefit;
  • You filed a 2020 tax return;
  • A region where you work or provide a service is designated as a COVID-19 lockdown region during the application period;
  • A designated COVID-19 lockdown in your region resulted in one of the following during the application period:
    • you lost your job and are unemployed
    • you are self-employed but unable to continue your work
    • you are employed or self-employed but had a reduction of at least 50% in your average weekly income as compared to the previous year.

The updated regulations are applicable from December 19, 2021, to February 12, 2022 and retroactive payments can be claimed within that period.

