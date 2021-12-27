Trending Tags

The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit Could Be Available To Even More People In 2022

Here's what you need to know about getting the $300-per-week benefit.👇

The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit Could Be Available To Even More People In 2022
Helena Hanson | Narcity

There is good news on the horizon for anybody hoping to qualify for the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit (CWLB) in 2022, as the feds have announced plans to temporarily extend its eligibility requirements.

On December 22, the federal government announced its intention to temporarily expand eligibility for key support programs in response to rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

This included the CWLB, which offers $300 per week ($270 after taxes withheld) to eligible workers who have lost work due to a COVID-19-related lockdown between October 24, 2021, and May 7, 2022.

Previously, nobody in Canada was actually eligible to apply for the benefit, as no parts of the country were officially considered to be under "lockdown."

However, the Government of Canada has confirmed its intention to "expand the definition of a public health lockdown for the purposes of the benefit."

This means that in addition to a full lockdown, those who are directly impacted by capacity restrictions of 50% or more, and who have lost 50% or more of their income as a result, will now also qualify for the funding.

That's not the only change to the CWLB eligibility criteria, either. The feds also intend to reduce the minimum number of days a lockdown order needs to be in place, from 14 consecutive days down to 7. This means those facing a one-week lockdown will also qualify for the support.

If the updated regulations are approved, they will apply from December 19, 2021, to February 12, 2022.

However, CBC News reports that applications for Canada's expanded lockdown support will not officially open until 2022.

A spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada told CBC News that "workers in regions covered under the temporary measures should expect to be able to apply early in the new year."

"Eligible workers will have up to 60 days from the end of the period for which they are applying to make an application. Retroactive payments will be issued in a timely manner," they added.

Additional information about eligibility, which regions are under a qualifying lockdown and how to apply can be found on the Government of Canada's website.

