Canada Is Set To Update Its Definition Of A 'Lockdown' So More People Can Get COVID Benefits
Eligibility criteria will open up for the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, among others.👇
The federal government has announced its plan to update its definition of a "lockdown" in Canada, which will enable more workers and businesses to apply for and receive COVID-19 benefits.
Speaking on Wednesday, December 22, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland joined Justin Trudeau, Dr. Theresa Tam and other federal officials to share the update.
"Today, through regulatory authorities that were approved with the passage of Bill C-2, we are announcing our decision to temporarily expand the definition of a 'lockdown,'" Freeland confirmed.
She said the change will enable businesses to access wage and rent support programs if they have faced capacity restrictions of 50% or more.
We\u2019ve had your backs throughout this pandemic \u2013 and we\u2019re going to continue to be there for you. To make sure you have the help you need, we\u2019re expanding eligibility for key support programs. Tune in now for the details: http://bit.ly/3sonqUJ— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1640192638
Previously, a region was required to be under an official lockdown for local businesses and workers to be able to access certain COVID-19 benefits.
It meant that — despite strict restrictions in some parts of the country — Canadians were unable to access support like the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit (CWLB).
"For workers, our decision means that if you are working in a region where the provincial or territorial government has introduced capacity restrictions of 50% or more, and if you have lost 50% or more of your income as a direct result of those restrictions, you can qualify for the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit," Freeland continued.
The CWLB offers $300 per week to workers to supplement lost wages as a result of pandemic-related closures.
According to the federal government's website, the easiest way for Canadians to apply for the CWLB is online via the CRA's My Account portal.
The changes are set to be effective as of last Sunday, December 19 and will run through until February 12, 2022.
Freeland concluded by reassuring Canadians that they can be "confident in the knowledge that the federal government will be there to financially support workers and businesses as we finish this fight."
