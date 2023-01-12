The Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Is $1.35B & Here's How You Can Get A Ticket
Canadians can also play!
The U.S. Mega Millions jackpot has grown once again after there was no winner in Tuesday night's draw and it's now the second-largest jackpot in the lottery's history.
The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated US$1.35 billion and it's not just Americans who can get in on the next round for a chance to win the prize. Canadians can also play.
"While many consider Friday the 13th an unlucky day, it has been rewarding for Mega Millions players over the years, with six previous jackpots won on such a day. There’s a chance for another this Friday, and it’s a big one!" Mega Millions said in a press release.
Here's what you need to know if you're debating getting a ticket.
Did anyone win the $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot?
No one won Tuesday's jackpot of $1.1 billion.
The six winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and the Mega Ball was 9.
Although no one got the jackpot, there were more than 6 million winning tickets across the different Mega Millions' prize tiers.
Prizes ranged from $2 to $3 million, the lottery game said in a release.
Three tickets were worth $3 million each and those tickets were sold in Florida, Connecticut and New York.
How much is the Mega Millions lottery jackpot?
Friday night's Mega Millions lottery draw has a grand prize of $1.35 billion.
The winner will have the option of taking their money in 29 annual instalments or in one lump-sum payment of $707.9 million.
That amount does not include applicable taxes.
How do I play the Mega Millions lottery?
Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play, according to the game's website.
Players may choose six numbers from two separate pools of numbers — five different numbers from 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball).
They can also select the "quick pick" for the numbers to be chosen at random.
A ticket wins the jackpot when it matches all six winning numbers in a drawing.
There are a total of nine ways to win a prize in Mega Millions.
Prizes range from $2 up to the jackpot.
What are the Mega Millions lottery odds?
The odds of winning the Mega Million jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, according to game officials.
When are the Mega Millions lottery numbers drawn?
The Mega Millions lottery draws are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.
The draw for the $1.35-billion prize is on Friday, January 13.
Where can I buy a ticket?
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Can Canadians win the Mega Millions lottery?
Yes, Canadians and other foreign tourists can also win the Mega Millions lottery.
However, they have to go and physically buy a ticket in the United States.
The most recent Mega Millions jackpot win was at $502 million, which was shared by winning tickets in California and Florida on October 14, 2022, the game's website notes.
What is the largest lottery jackpot in history?
If someone wins the current $1.35 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot won in the lottery's history.
The Mega Millions website says the only jackpot larger than Friday's prize was $1.537 billion and it was won in South Carolina in 2018.
That was not the largest jackpot to ever be won in the U.S.
To date, the largest jackpot won in the country was a $2.04 billion Powerball won by a single ticket in California in November.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.