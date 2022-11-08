The Powerball Lottery Delayed A Record $1.9-Billion Draw & Here Are The Winning Numbers
Someone dropped the ball🤦
What're the odds that the Powerball lottery would screw things up on the night of its biggest prize draw ever?
Lottery organizers were forced to delay the draw for the Powerball's $1.9-billion jackpot on Monday night, leaving millions confused until they finally sorted it out on Tuesday morning.
"Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data," lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday.
They added that all 48 participating lotteries have to get their info in before a draw can take place.
"Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed."
"Players should hold onto their tickets," they said.
The California Lottery also announced that there is another state (and not California) holding up the results.
To make it worse, the Powerball website was running on fumes Monday and into Tuesday. A bare-bones version of the main page was available, but other pages such as the FAQ were down.
"Results pending," read a message on the site early Tuesday.
The results were finally released around 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.
What are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday?
\u201cPOWERBALL Winning Numbers \nMonday, November 7, 2022\n10-33-41-47-56-Power-10\nhttps://t.co/vmdtLP8nsj\u201d— California Lottery (@California Lottery) 1667916715
The Powerball winning numbers for the delayed draw are 10-33-41-47-56 and 10.
Organizers did not immediately say whether a ticket was sold with those numbers.
Monday night's draw for $1.9 billion marked the largest lottery prize in history, shattering the previous record from 2016. That $1.586-billion prize was split between three ticket-holders.
The instant cash value of Monday's jackpot is $929.1 million.
Powerball lottery draws happen every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.