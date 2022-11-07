The Powerball Lottery Jackpot Is A Record $1.9B & You Don't Have To Be American To Win
$2 for a shot at the biggest prize ever!
Someone is going to win the Powerball and the largest jackpot in lottery history. It's just a matter of when and who.
The U.S. Powerball lottery has grown to a record-setting $1.9 billion ahead of the next big draw. And while Americans are drooling over the idea of getting their hands on that much cash, you don't have to be a U.S. citizen to win it.
Interest in the lottery seemed to be so high on Monday that the Powerball website wasn't working properly.
Here's what you need to know.
Did anyone win the $1.6 billion Powerball?
Saturday's Powerball draw did not come up with a winner for its $1.6 billion jackpot.
One person won $2 million in Kentucky and 16 others won $1-million prizes with partial matches, according to the Powerball website.
Approximately 10.9 million tickets were sold in that draw, ABC News reports.
How much is the Powerball lottery jackpot?
Monday night's Powerball lottery draw has a grand prize of $1.9 billion.
If someone wins, they'll have the choice of taking their cash in increasingly large annual payments over 29 years or in one lump-sum payment of $929.1 million.
Those amounts don't include applicable taxes.
How do I play the Powerball lottery?
Players select five numbers between 1-69, and these will be drawn as the first white balls in the lottery, according to the Oregon Lottery website. You also select one number between 1-26 for a single red-ball draw.
All six numbers must match to win the grand prize, although five balls will win you a smaller prize.
You can also choose "quick pick" to select your numbers at random.
What are the Powerball lottery odds?
The odds of winning something in the draw are 1 in 24.9, while the chances of hitting the big jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Monday's draw is the 41st draw since the last jackpot win on August 3.
When are the Powerball winning numbers drawn?
The Powerball lottery draw happens each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time in Florida.
The draw for the $1.9-billion prize is on Monday night, November 7.
What happens if no one wins the Powerball lottery?
The Powerball grand prize continues to grow until someone wins it.
That means that if no winner is drawn on Monday, the prize will likely grow to over $2 billion on Wednesday.
If that happens, the cash prize would also likely be worth more than $1 billion for the first time ever.
Where can I buy a ticket?
You can buy a $2 ticket in 45 of the 50 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Can Canadians win the Powerball lottery?
Canadians and other foreigners can win the Powerball lottery. There's just one catch: you have to physically go to the United States to buy your ticket.
That means that Canadians and Mexicans can cross into the U.S. to buy a ticket for the Powerball. Visitors to the country can also buy a ticket if they're around for the draw.
What is the largest lottery jackpot in history?
The current Powerball jackpot is the largest ever.
The previous record was a $1.586-billion Powerball prize that three ticket-holders split in 2016.
The largest-ever single jackpot win was a $1.537-billion prize in the Mega Millions lottery.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.