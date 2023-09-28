The Most Popular Baby Names In Canada Just Dropped & Parents Stuck With The Usual In 2022
The top two are the same as 2021. 👶
Oh, baby! Canada's most popular baby names for 2022 have been revealed and there are definitely a few choices that parents have been favouring for the past few years.
On September 27, Statistics Canada revealed the top ten names for boys and girls in the country and the most popular name for each gender is the same as it was in 2021.
The most popular names for boys in 2022:
- Noah
- Liam
- William
- Leo
- Theodore
- Oliver
- Benjamin
- Thomas
- Lucas
- Jack
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Sophie
- Chloe
- Mia
- Ava
- Lily
- Mila
According to the government agency, this is the second year that Noah has reigned supreme for baby boys, while for girls, Olivia has kept the top spot for seven whole years.
In terms of names rising in popularity, for boys, Luka, Leon, Jules, Milo, Weston were in the top 100 for the first time, while for girls, Wren made the cut.
All of that being said, it seems parents are getting a little creative with the names for their little ones as "unique or rare names accounted for 86% of all baby names in 2022" and there was a "31% increase in the number of baby names in the last 30 years."
That being said, there are restrictions in place in Canada for what you can name your baby, and in some provinces, it's quite strict.
For instance, in Alberta, if the province deems your choice of baby name to be "confusing, embarrassing to any other person, misleading or [...] offensive on any other grounds," it can be rejected.
Well, we're not too sure what the province would make of the name X Æ A-12, which is what Elon Musk and Grimes named their little one, but more power to them!
