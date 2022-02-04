Sections

mexico airbnbs

The 'Too Hot To Handle' Villa Is Up For Rent In Mexico & It Comes Packed With History

Vacation like a reality TV star — without the same rules.

Global Staff Writer
The 'Too Hot To Handle' Villa Is Up For Rent In Mexico & It Comes Packed With History
Airbnb | Casa Tau

If you're looking for a Mexico getaway where you can live it up like a reality TV star, then now's your chance to book the gorgeous villa from Too Hot To Handle Season 1.

Just think of all the things those walls have seen!

The stunning Casa Tau luxury villa is located in Los Ranchos, Eastern Mexico, and Airbnb' has an open advert for anyone looking to rent it out.

The spectacular 12-bedroom villa has 14 beds, 16 bathrooms and room for up to 16 guests — and there's no rule to stop you from doubling up.

And best of all, Lana's not included!

One night at Casa Tau will cost you anywhere from US$14,000 to US $38,000 per night, with a minimum stay of three nights in order to book.

Airbnb | Casa Tau

That might sound like a lot, but it's a bit easier when you divide the price by 16. All you have to do is find a bunch of friends who want to hang out like they're on a reality dating show.

The luxury villa comes equipped with so much to do that you won't even want to go anywhere else.

There's ping pong, billiards, a media room, an exercise room, a barbecue, a stone pizza oven, a hot tub and of course, the swimming pool.

Visitors also get to use a membership at the local golf club and beach clubs.

The house is situated right on Punta Mita's beaches, so you can literally leave the house and walk over to the sand and soak in the water.

Airbnb | Casa Tau

To complement the stay, the luxury villa also comes with housekeeping twice per day, a chef, laundry service and a butler to assist for 24 hours of the day.

Casa Tau might be one of the more expensive rentals you'll ever see, but if you split it 16 ways it just might be worth it. And you won't even have to worry about those nosy cameras from Too Hot To Handle!

Season 3 of the popular Netflix dating show was recently released, with the contestants spending time in Turks and Caicos.

You can book your own Too Hot To Handle experience directly on the Airbnb Luxury Rentals site.

Casa Tau on Airbnb

Airbnb | Casa Tau

Price: US $14,000- $38,000/night

Address: Los Ranchos, Mexico

Why You Need To Go: It's perfect to book for a getaway with friends. The luxury villa comes with housekeeping twice per day, a chef, laundry service and a butler to assist for 24 hours of the day.

From Your Site Articles
