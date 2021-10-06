The Top Islands In The World Have Been Named & These 3 Canadian Spots Made The List
If you're looking to travel domestically in the near future and want to seek out the most picturesque location, these three Canadian islands were just voted amongst the best in the world.
Condé Nast Traveler magazine has released its reader's choice rankings of the top islands in the world, and you best believe some spots right here at home made the list.
Readers ranked the top islands from the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean and the Atlantic, Asia, Australia & the South Pacific, Africa & the Indian Ocean, Central & South America, and the rest of North America.
Receiving the top honour in the "Rest of North America" category was Cape Breton Island, earning an impressive 97.97 points on Condé Nast's scoring system.
The beautiful destination in Nova Scotia features the famous 298-kilometre-long Cabot Trail, stunning ocean views, and quaint fishing villages.
You can even drive right up along the coastline and the area features the world's largest inland sea.
Staying on the east coast, coming in second place in North America, apart from U.S. destinations, is Prince Edward Island.
The province and home of Anne of Green Gables was given a score of 95.68 on Condé Nast's system.
Famous for its red-sand dunes, the province boasts some of the warmest ocean waters north of the Carolinas.
But if you're looking to travel to Canada's west coast, Vancouver Island also scored a spot on Condé Nast's list.
The stunning B.C island came in fifth place in the "Rest of North America" category with a score of 89.83.
Surrounded by ancient rainforests, rugged coastlines and the Pacific Ocean, Vancouver Island is truly majestic.
There are loads of breathtaking hikes and trails and even some relaxing spas to enjoy after a hard day exploring the great outdoors.
Some of the other islands receiving top honours on the list include Hilton Head Island in the U.S., St. Barts, Siargao in the Philippines, and Bora Bora.
