These Are The 10 Worst US Airports According To Airline Passengers Who Ripped Them Online
Between TSA and delays, Twitter users complained about these airports…✈️
Dealing with flight delays or cancelations is a burden on its own, and noisy airports with long lines only make things less than ideal. While some airports in the United States are better than others, airline passengers have ripped many of these travel installations online, with ten of them being the worst.
Forbes Advisor analyzed several Twitter posts of angry users complaining about certain American airports, and one visited by Disneyland fans made it to the top of the list.
After going over 37,000 tweets referring to the 60 busiest airports in the country for a year (March 2022 - March 2023), the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, CA, came up to be the one with the angriest travelers. A total of 65 percent of Twitter users used repeating words to describe the installations, like "noise," "delayed," "complaints," "staff," and "TSA."
\u201cI\u2019m never flying out of @JohnWayneAir for the holidays again. My flight bounced between extremely delayed and on time 5 times since 11pm last night, my gate agent didn\u2019t even announce boarding OR the gate change loud enough for me to hear on the intercom AT THE GATE NEXT TO IT\u201d— Kayla Ariana\ud83d\udc97 (@Kayla Ariana\ud83d\udc97) 1671836635
Another large airport that made it to the list in fourth place is the Tampa International Airport, with 57 percent of angry tweets with words like "bags," "delayed," "luggage," "security," and "canceled."
\u201cHey @FlyTPA & @TSA y\u2019all need to do better by your Spanish speaking passengers. Tell me why my wife & I had to use our limited Spanish to help a woman who was on her own through security & advocate for an interpreter when her bag got pulled. She seemed like a 1st time flyer (1/4)\u201d— Isaac (@Isaac) 1679152942
Data analytics website J.D. Power ranked Tampa International Airport as the highest large airport in customer satisfaction in 2022. Additionally, the John Wayne Airport also made it second on the list.
Well, seems like, according to the Forbes Advisor study, many angry Twitter users might not agree with the J.D. Power study.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, also made it to the Forbes list with 56 percent of angry tweets. The most used words to refer to this airport were "delays," "traffic," “line," "security," and "parking."
With that in mind, here are the ten angriest airports in America, according to Forbes Advisor:
- John Wayne Airport - Orange County, CA
- Jacksonville International Airport - Jacksonville, FL
- Eppley Airfield, Omaha, NE
- Tampa International Airport - Tampa, FL
- San Antonio International Airport - San Antonio, TX
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - Atlanta, GA
- San Diego International Airport - San Diego, CA
- Nashville International Airport - Nashville, TN
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport - Phoenix, AZ
- Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport - San Jose, CA
On the other hand, Twitter users don’t spread much anger when referring to the airports serving in the Indianapolis, Seattle-Tacoma, and Kansas City areas.
