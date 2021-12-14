These Inspiring COVID Wedding Photos From Around The World Just Won Awards For Good Reason
So many great photo ideas!
Love in the time of COVID looks a little different from what we're used to, but that doesn't have to be a bad thing.
The pandemic inspired some truly stunning photos in 2021, as couples and photographers found ways to capture an extraordinary time in extraordinary ways.
The International Society of Professional Wedding Photographers just released some of the very best COVID-themed wedding photos of the year, and they're definitely worth bookmarking if you've got plans of your own for 2022.
Here are some of the best COVID-19 wedding photos of 2021, according to the ISPWP.
This photo shows a man bringing his best mask game to a wedding in Verona, Italy.
It won first place in the ISWP's COVID-19 Wedding category in the Winter 2021 awards.
Many people played the role of virtual wedding guest this year, watching ceremonies via livestream when COVID restrictions prevented them from attending in person.
This photo captures that experience in stunning colour at a wedding in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Masks serve another purpose in this emotional moment from a summer wedding in Fuzhou, China. The photo earned second place in the ISPWP's summer awards.
A couple enjoys a tender moment together while keeping their N95 masks on in this pic from Nazareth, Belgium. It won first place in the ISPWP's fall awards.
Who says masks are a problem at weddings?
This woman's facemask really ties the whole outfit together in a photo captured in Barcelona, Spain this past fall.
You may now remove your masks and kiss the bride.
This great moment was captured in Servon, Seine-et-Marne, France and won 8th place in the ISPWP Fall 2021 awards.
This inventive pic was taken in Cracow, Poland, and it won third place in the ISPWP's Winter 2021 awards.
Here's another stunning photo from Italy, where a child gives a man a helping hand with his mask.
Andreu Doz, Christophe Marchesi and Olivier Fréchard via ISPWPvia ISPWP
A mom walks her daughter down the aisle in this vibrant photo taken at a cathedral in Strasbourg, France.
You can check out the rest of the ISPWP's COVID-19 wedding pics for more wedding photo inspo!