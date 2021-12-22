These Stories Of Canadians Spreading Joy This Holiday Season Will Make Your Day
Canadians are kind by nature, and during this season of giving, that generosity is amplified. Spreading positivity is what the holidays are all about — and McDonald's Canada is sharing some stories that'll inspire you to do just that.
Together with its independent franchisees, McDonald's Canada spreads kindness every day within the local communities it serves.
McDonald's Canada wants to make a meaningful difference in people’s hearts and minds with their "Merry Moments" campaign by sharing some inspiring stories from franchisees, crew and guests.
Inspired by the multiple acts of kindness and generosity from across the country, McDonald’s Canada is also making a 400,000 meal donation to Food Banks Canada to support Canadians this holiday season and beyond.
This season, follow McDonald's Canada on their social channels for some heartwarming tales of good. These two stories are prime examples of how small acts of kindness can have a big impact. Take notes!
These Canadians Gave Senior Residents A Much-Needed Reminder Of Kindness
The staff members at a supported living facility in Picton, Ontario, knew that their senior residents longed for a sense of normalcy during the pandemic.
Before the provincially mandated lockdowns and social distancing protocols, residents regularly went for bus trips to restaurants. The team at H.J. McFarland Memorial Home found a way to continue this tradition safely by setting up a drive-thru experience right at the home.
With approval from the nutritional supervisor, staff member Danielle reached out to Jana, a local Picton McDonald's crew member, and ordered 56 meals for the residents.
The Picton McDonald's team provided cookies and coffee for their residents. They also provided the memorial home staff with McDonald's employee shirts for the event.
The event was a total hit, brightening up the residents' day during a tough time.
Courtesy of McDonald's
This Quebec McDonald's Partners With A Shelter To Help Those In Need
Franchisee of several Montreal McDonald's restaurants Pierre Brunet partnered up with a shelter in the city’s east end.
The restaurants regularly supply free food coupons to provide unhoused neighbours and people at risk of homelessness with a hot meal.
The simple act of kindness at the heart of each of these Merry Moments is proof that making a difference doesn't always take a grand gesture; sometimes, all it takes is a little thought and effort.
