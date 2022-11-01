This New Ontario Hotel Is Steps From A Fine Sand Beach & The Rooms Are Out-Of-This-World
Each room has a different theme.
There's a new spot for getaways in Ontario, and it isn't your usual stay. This beach town hotel is brimming with surprises, from the unique decor to the colourful themed rooms.
Hotel Philco is a new vacation destination located in Fort Erie, about a two-hour drive from Toronto. It has just begun its soft opening for friends and family, and hopes to officially welcome guests starting November 17, 2022.
The hotel is part of a group of buildings owned by Phil Smith which consists of commercial and residential areas. "I had this vision to create a streetscape and to create a cool place for people to live, work and shop," Smith said in an email to Narcity. "I love villages like that and have travelled to many of them. I've always been, 'why not Crystal Beach?'"
Currently, the hotel has seven unique rooms, although there are plans for 10 or more. Each one has a different theme, such as nautical, garden, cabin, bicycle, glam/pink, beer and the Crystal Beach Amusement Park. The amusement park room pays homage to the "iconic" park that once sat across the street from where the hotel is now located.
The rooms are filled with detail, and you can find all sorts of creative touches including a pink toilet, leafy walls, disco balls, keg railings, a hallway filled with "quirky" decor, and more.
Each room offers a different souvenir for guests to keep, and you can get a pink inflatable flamingo drink holder from the Glam Room, a bottle opener from the Beer Room, and a floating key chain from the nautical room. The hotel is run on solar power, and the panels are located on the rooftop.
The hotel is about 400 metres from the beach entrance, and come summertime, you can bask on fine sand shores and splash through shining waters. There are also lots of restaurants and shops in the area to enjoy.
There are plans to open a spa at the hotel, although it won't be ready for a year or so. Bookings will be available in the coming days, and rooms start at $200 per night during the week in offseason and $250 on weekends.
Hotel Philco
$200+/night
Address: 3930 Erie Rd., Crystal Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: This unique new hotel is close to a beach and has different themed rooms.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
