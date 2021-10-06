Trending Tags

This Ontario Town Just Got A Basketball Skatepark & It’s The Ultimate Fall Activity

Try out your trick shot and your kickflip.

Courtesy of Mentos, Courtesy of Mentos

Between extended lockdowns, social distancing and stay-at-home orders, 2021 has brought limited opportunities to have fun with friends or connect with the community. Smaller towns, ones that might not get as much action as their big-city neighbours, have especially felt this to be true.

One such community is Belleville. Situated snugly between Ottawa and Toronto with a population of less than 51,000, Belleville's a small town, but it's not one that's easily overlooked — at least, not for Mentos. Yes, Mentos, as in the "stay fresh" chewy mint you might have tucked in your purse or pocket right now.

Wanting to lend a helping hand to a small town that's been hit hard by COVID-19, Mentos decided to give Belleville's skatepark a serious upgrade. A space for community and fun, the skatepark — now called the BaSkateBowl — features basketball nets and mimics a basketball course layout. Belleville's young adults needed a breath of fresh air and Mentos provided.

Courtesy of Mentos

The BaSkateBowl's grand opening took place on September 29, and it's already becoming a cherished community venue where Belleville's youth can practice their kickflips, free throws and ollies — all at the same time.

If you live in Belleville or happen to be in the area this fall, you should definitely check this spot out (and bring your board, if you have one). Everyone could use a little fun and, with health and safety measures in place, the BaSkateBowl is bringing together the basketball and skateboard communities of Belleville for a good time.

BaSkateBowl

Price: Free

When: This is a permanent installation.

Where: 373 Moira St. E., Belleville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Mentos renovated Belleville's skatepark to include basketball nets — it's a guaranteed good time for the whole community.

To learn more about Mentos, check them out on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

