A TikToker Compared The Price Of Canadian Real Estate To European Castles & Wow, We're Losing
A small two-bedroom bungalow or a Scottish castle? 🏰
Ever wondered how house prices in Canada stack up compared to other regions? Apparently, we're majorly losing out.
A TikToker took it upon themselves to compare the cost of Canadian real estate to the price of European castles, and, as you can guess, things are pretty bleak in the True North.
Content creator @millennialmoron recently shared a video comparing the cost of a house in Canada to the price of a castle in Europe.
The TikToker, known simply as Millennial Moron, shared the clip as part of a series on his page titled "Canadian Real Estate vs. Literal European Castles."
"We're starting off with 14 Grange Ave. in Toronto," he begins the video, showing the listing for a small two-bedroom bungalow located in Toronto's Kensington-Chinatown area and pointing out the "fun murals," (aka, graffiti) on the walls.
He then goes through the features of the property, which include a detached garage "also with fun murals," a renovated upstairs bathroom, a finished basement and a hot water heater.
"Overall, this place is actually not that bad," he notes. As for the price, the single-storey home is listed for a cool $2.85 million.
"That's fair! That's a good price for a building suitable for human occupation," Millennial Moron says in the clip. "But as always, we're going to compare it to a castle."
@millennialmoron
Yes it has internet stop asking #greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #canadianrealestate #torontorealestate #housingbubble
In this installment, he looked at a Baronial-style castle located in Auchencairn, Scotland.
The Orchardton Castle, a 25,000-square-foot structure with more than 40 rooms, looks like something out of a fairytale — especially compared to the slightly run-down-looking house in Toronto.
In the video, Millennial Moron notes that he converted the currency of the property to show that it would cost about the same price as the Toronto home.
Although it looks to have since sold, the castle was most recently listed for 1.7 million pounds, or $2.84 million.
As he notes in the clip, the Scottish property also features 30 working fireplaces, a stable block and a pond with access to a private beach.
The interior is just as charming as the exterior, with spacious bedrooms (20 of them, in fact), dark wooden accents and a grand staircase.
"It's got a movie theatre, a library, a drawing room, a dining room and a ping pong table," he notes.
Perhaps most importantly, it also comes with 900 MB broadband internet.
"So what's your choice?" he concludes the video, asking viewers if they'd take the small Toronto home or the grand Scottish castle.
Other videos in his series make similar comparisons, showing how the usually outdated homes you can get in markets like Vancouver and Ottawa could score you your very own castle in Europe for the same price.
But fairytale castles aren't the only thing you can get for the cost of a house in Canada. In another series on his page, Millennial Moron compares house prices in Canada to the cost of owning a private island, which you can do for about the same price as a starter home in the True North.
His videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views and likes on TikTok, with some getting millions of hits.
Speaking to Narcity, Millennial Moron said he got the idea for the videos years ago.
"I always thought of private islands as being a luxury of the ultra-wealthy, and I wanted to check how many tear-downs in urban Canada you would need to buy a private island," he said. "To my surprise, the answer was one."
He said the response to his videos has been "overwhelmingly" positive, minus the "handful of people who don't seem to get that the comparisons are satirical," which appears to include some disgruntled Canadian real estate agents.
Millennial Moron isn't the only person to poke fun at Canada's high real estate prices by comparing them other countries.
TikToker Contra Tenore recently shared a video comparing house prices in Canada and the U.S., and once again, the clip showed that Canadians are getting majorly ripped off.