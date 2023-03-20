A TikToker Spent Spring Break In A Nursing Home & People Say It’s A Fantastic Vacation Idea
"No one gets more lit than old ladies playing Yahtzee in a sunhat."
Whenever you’re looking for the perfect spring break plan, you may consider staying in an all-inclusive resort, taking a short road trip to a quaint small town, or even spending some quality time relaxing at hot springs.
As far as it is known, nursing homes are not on top of the most wished spring break destinations. However, a TikToker recently spent some vacation time in a 55+ community in Florida, and it was, she says, a "fantastic" time.
TikTok user Julia Leahy (@morepestoplease) posted a video sharing her experience after spending her spring break time at her aunt's place.
"It is important to me that everybody knows that I spent spring break this year at my aunt’s condo in Florida in a 55 and up community, in a f*cking nursing home, and it was fantastic," Leahy says in the clip. "I don’t vibe with the traditional spring break, okay? I don’t want to wake up on a beach in a thong bikini, chug a Four Loko, listen to trap music with a bunch of men screaming, jumping around, no."
Instead, the TikToker mentions she prefers to sip a glass of rosé while listening to Jimmy Buffet with the nursing home members on a lanai.
"Don’t think I didn’t have any excitement because those b*tches get rowdy as f*ck during bingo," the content creator says. "I sat next to one lady who had the biggest diamond ring I’d ever seen, and I was like, 'that’s a beautiful ring,' and she went, 'you know how I got this? Fifty years of putting out,' and I was like, 'respect, Connie.' 10 out of 10 recommend spring break with the oldies. Trust me. I did hear a few slurs, but we can’t win them all."
Part of the comment section on Leahy's viral TikTok video.morepestoplease | TikTok
The comment section is flooded with users saying a nursing home sounds like a fantastic vacation idea.
"Sipping rosé at 8 a.m. on a lanai before doing some day-drunk gardening, afternoon gossip, and Frank Sinatra playing? Please, God, tap me in," one person wrote.
“Okay, no, cause I literally did this my junior year and had the best vacation of my life. No one gets more lit than old ladies playing Yahtzee in a sunhat," another user shared.
"Contrary to what Greg Heffley told us, retirement communities slay!" someone else commented.
