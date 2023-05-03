Tori Bowie, US Olympic Gold Medal Winner & Former Fastest Woman, Has Died At Age 32
"Tori was a champion."
Three-time Olympic medalist and American sprinter Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32.
Bowie's agent confirmed the news to CNN and said the athlete was found dead at her home in Florida. The cause of death has not been revealed.
On Wednesday, Bowie's management company Icon Management Inc. shared a statement on Instagram.
"We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the statement reads.
"We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her."
USA Track & Field also shared a statement on its Twitter page.
"USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion," the tweet says.
"Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed."
Bowie, who was a Mississippi native, won three medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, a gold in the 4x100m relay, a silver medal in the 100 metres and a bronze in the 200 metres, according to ESPN.
The outlet adds that the sprinter went on to win the race at the world championship in London in 2017. That's when she also took the title of the world's fastest woman after completing the 100-metre sprint in 10.85 seconds.
The 32-year-old Olympian was raised by her grandmother after she was left at a foster home and became a state champion in track before going to college, CBC notes.
According to CNN, her last official competition was in June 2022.
Fellow athletes have written messages online expressing their sadness over the news of Bowie's death.
Retired track and field sprinter and politician Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn wrote in a tweet, "My condolences to the family of this talented athlete. Gone way too soon."
American bobsledder Lolo Jones tweeted, "Gutted to hear about Tori Bowie. Incredible talent. A beautiful runner. I pray for the comfort of her family, thank your for blessing us with her. The running community mourns an incredible loss."
Many of Bowie's fans have also been expressing their condolences on her Instagram page since the news was announced.