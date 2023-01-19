Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
anton walkes

Charlotte FC Soccer Player Anton Walkes, 25, Has Died & People Are Sharing Tributes Online

"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today."

Associate Editor, Global
Anton Walkes at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Right: Anton Walkes.

Anton Walkes at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Right: Anton Walkes.

Walter Arce | Dreamstime, @antonwalkes | Instagram

Major league soccer player Anton Walkes has died after a boating accident in Florida.

The Charlotte FC defender was involved in a "two-vessel" accident on Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, reports CNN.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the outlet the 25-year-old athlete was unconscious when officers arrived and later received CPR after being transported to shore by Miami firefighters.

He died in the hospital on Thursday from his injuries.

It's not known if anyone else was injured in the boating accident.

Charlotte FC also confirmed Walkes' death in an Instagram post.

"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the post reads. "May he rest in peace."

The team's owner, David Tepper, issued a statement on social media saying the team is "devastated by the tragic passing."

"He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met."

Major League Soccer also paid tribute to Walkes in a tweet.

"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC," the organization said.

The Tottenham Hotspur Football Club based in the U.K. expressed its condolences on Twitter.

Fans are also paying tribute to Walkes.

One Twitter user remembers Walkes as a "supporter of diversity" and shared a clip of Walkes speaking about LGBTQ Pride last year.

The senior video manager for Charlotte FC shared a clip of a happy Walkes on the soccer field and captioned it "fly high."

According to ESPN, Walkes joined Charlotte FC for the club's debut MLS season in 2022.

The 25-year-old played in 23 matches with 21 starts and had five shots on goal this past season.

TSN says the London native started out with English Premier League club Tottenham and played for Portsmouth before signing with Atlanta United in the MLS, where he played for three seasons.

From Your Site Articles
    Asymina Kantorowicz
    Associate Editor, Global
    Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on celebrity and health news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...