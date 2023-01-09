Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

10 Toronto Apartments Offering Free Rent, Gift Cards & Other Perks To Get You To Move In

40 Alexander Street, Toronto, ON. Right: 2373 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON

Rentals.ca, Rentals.ca

If you were brave enough to move into a Toronto apartment during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be lucky enough to score one of the many lucrative deals buildings were suddenly offering.

Deals ranging from free rent to complimentary gift cards flooded the city's rental market as landlords tried to fill vacant units during Ontario's first lockdown. And, while fewer of those deals are floating around in 2023, some can be found.

Paul Danison, content director of Rental.ca, told Narcity that move-in incentives for renters dried up across Canada as rent prices spiked during the fourth quarter of 2022.

"In Toronto, not nearly as many promotions are being offered in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three years, and most of the dwindling number of promotions are for one or two months free rent," Danison said.

However, finding apartment deals in the 6ix hasn't quite reached needle-in-a-haystack difficulty yet, as proven by these 10 listings.

Tippett Park Apartment

18 Tretti Way, Toronto, ON

18 Tretti Way, Toronto, ON

Toronto Rentals

Price: $2,350 to $3,300

Address: 18 Tretti Way, Toronto, ON

Offer: Individuals who move in here will receive one month of rent for free.

View Here

Eglinton West Pad

699 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON

699 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON

Toronto Rentals

Price: $2,395

Address: 699 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON

Offer: You'll receive two months of free rent when signing a one-year lease.

View Here

Queen Street West Apartment

34 Noble Street, Toronto, ON

34 Noble Street, Toronto, ON

Toronto Rentals

Price: $3,349

Address: 34 Noble Street, Toronto, ON

Offers: This unit offers the exact same deal as above, two free months of rent upon signing a one-year lease.

View Here

Renovated Eglington West Apartment

701 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON

701 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON

Toronto Rentals

Price: $2,949

Address: 701 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON

Offers: New tenants receive one month of free rent, equivalent to the first year's rental rate.

View Here

Spadina Avenue Apartment

484 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON

484 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON

Rentals.ca

Price: $2619 to $6210

Address: 484 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON

Offer: New residents receive $1,200 worth of Rogers internet service after signing.

View Here

The Taylor

57 Spadina, Toronto, ON

57 Spadina, Toronto, ON

Rentals.ca

Price: $2495 to $5056

Address: 57 Spadina, Toronto, ON

Offer: Incoming residents will receive one month of free rent if you move in now.

View Here

Sherbourne Apartment

383 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, ON

383 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, ON

Rentals.ca

Price: $2,295

Address: 383 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, ON

Offer: individuals will receive one month of free rent.

View Here

Church-Wellesley Village Apartment

40 Alexander Street, Toronto, ON

40 Alexander Street, Toronto, ON

Rentals.ca

Price: $2,200 to $3,150

Address: 40 Alexander Street, Toronto, ON

Offer: Current residents can earn $200 by referring others to "live in a Greenrock community."

View Here

Bloor Street West Apartment

2373 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON

2373 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON

Rentals.ca

Price: $2,150 to $2,275

Address: 2373 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON

Offer: New tenants receive one free month of rent on a 13-month lease.

View Here

Kingston Road 2-Bedroom

Price: $2,495

Address: 1336 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON

Offer: First month's rent is free when signing a lease.

View Here

