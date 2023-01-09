10 Toronto Apartments Offering Free Rent, Gift Cards & Other Perks To Get You To Move In
Are you looking for a new place?
If you were brave enough to move into a Toronto apartment during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, you might be lucky enough to score one of the many lucrative deals buildings were suddenly offering.
Deals ranging from free rent to complimentary gift cards flooded the city's rental market as landlords tried to fill vacant units during Ontario's first lockdown. And, while fewer of those deals are floating around in 2023, some can be found.
Paul Danison, content director of Rental.ca, told Narcity that move-in incentives for renters dried up across Canada as rent prices spiked during the fourth quarter of 2022.
"In Toronto, not nearly as many promotions are being offered in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three years, and most of the dwindling number of promotions are for one or two months free rent," Danison said.
However, finding apartment deals in the 6ix hasn't quite reached needle-in-a-haystack difficulty yet, as proven by these 10 listings.
Tippett Park Apartment
18 Tretti Way, Toronto, ON
Price: $2,350 to $3,300
Address: 18 Tretti Way, Toronto, ON
Offer: Individuals who move in here will receive one month of rent for free.
Eglinton West Pad
699 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON
Price: $2,395
Address: 699 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON
Offer: You'll receive two months of free rent when signing a one-year lease.
Queen Street West Apartment
34 Noble Street, Toronto, ON
Price: $3,349
Address: 34 Noble Street, Toronto, ON
Offers: This unit offers the exact same deal as above, two free months of rent upon signing a one-year lease.
Renovated Eglington West Apartment
701 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON
Price: $2,949
Address: 701 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON
Offers: New tenants receive one month of free rent, equivalent to the first year's rental rate.
Spadina Avenue Apartment
484 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, ON
Price: $2619 to $6210
Address: 484 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON
Offer: New residents receive $1,200 worth of Rogers internet service after signing.
The Taylor
57 Spadina, Toronto, ON
Price: $2495 to $5056
Address: 57 Spadina, Toronto, ON
Offer: Incoming residents will receive one month of free rent if you move in now.
Sherbourne Apartment
383 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, ON
Price: $2,295
Address: 383 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, ON
Offer: individuals will receive one month of free rent.
Church-Wellesley Village Apartment
40 Alexander Street, Toronto, ON
Price: $2,200 to $3,150
Address: 40 Alexander Street, Toronto, ON
Offer: Current residents can earn $200 by referring others to "live in a Greenrock community."
Bloor Street West Apartment
2373 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON
Price: $2,150 to $2,275
Address: 2373 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON
Offer: New tenants receive one free month of rent on a 13-month lease.
Kingston Road 2-Bedroom
Price: $2,495
Address: 1336 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON
Offer: First month's rent is free when signing a lease.