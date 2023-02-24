Toronto Building Laundry Machine Charges Extra To Reload A Payment Card & People Are Raging
"Is this legal? 👀"
A Toronto apartment building is charging people an additional fee to reload their laundry machine cards and the Reddit community is not happy about it.
Someone on Reddit shared a picture of a payment terminal that shows a cost and an additional fee, asking the customer if it's "OK?" to add the charge.
"Random fees are getting too much," the Reddit poster, u/JoEsMhOe, shared in the r/toronto thread. "Coinamatic now charges .25 cents to reload a laundry card to then use on Coinamatic laundry machines in my apartment. This was only introduced late last week."
People quickly started to chime in and share their opinions on the matter.
Someone said this "should be illegal."
Another joked, "I'm surprised it doesn't prompt you for a tip yet."
"If you don't tip your laundry machine 35% you're literally a late-stage capitalist biggot 😡😡🦾" someone said sarcastically.
"My building just straight up hiked the prices of the laundry itself. Both the laundry and dryer have gone up twice in the last year," another mentioned.
Before you say anything about using coins instead to avoid paying the additional fee, the original poster said that residents can't use coins in their laundry room.
"Only way to load money onto the Coinmatic RFID card is to use a credit/debit card to load money via this machine. The actual laundry machines require the same branded RFID card to use, again, no coins," they explained.
Other people who have noticed the price rise in their buildings have ended up going to different locations for lower prices.
"I'm taking my ass across the street. I don't care how heavy my duvet is," a Redditor shared.
Narcity reached out to the original poster to find out which apartment building they were referring to but did not receive a response in time for publication.
