ontario

21-Year-Old Ontario Driver Who Killed Woman & 3 Daughters Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison

The accident occurred back in the summer of 2020.

Toronto Staff Writer
The Ciasullo family.

Brady Robertson, the driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters in Brampton during the summer of 2020, has received a sentence following his trial.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to 17 years behind bars in court on Monday, May 16, 2022, with CTV reporting that he will receive nearly three years in credit for time already served awaiting the trial.

As a result, Robertson's remaining years of imprisonment will be 14 years and two months.

CBC confirms that prosecutors had been fighting for a 23-year prison sentence and a lifetime driving ban. However, defence attorneys argued that it should be seven years.

Robertson pleaded guilty to four counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the June 18, 2020, crash that killed Karolina Ciasullo and her young daughters Klara, Lilianna, and Mila.

However, he also attempted to fight an additional four counts of operation while impaired by drugs causing death. His lawyers challenged Canada's law regarding the legal limit for THC blood concentration when driving.

The challenge was ultimately rejected, and Robertson was found guilty of impaired driving.

The young man expressed remorse at a sentencing hearing in April, revealing his plans to atone for his actions.

"I wanted to end my life countless times, but that would be a coward way to go," he said last month, according to CBC. "I want to pay for what I did, I want to serve my time... This family deserves justice."

A GoFundMe was started for the Ciasullo family following the tragedy. It has raised over $426,000 at the time of publication.

