ontario provincial police

A 27-Year-Old Woman Died After She Was 'Ejected' From A Car On Highway 427

The incident happened Sunday night.

Toronto Associate Editor
The vehicle that rolled over on Highway 427.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

A 27-year-old woman died after she was "ejected" from a car that rolled over on a highway ramp in Vaughan on Sunday night.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the car rolled over on the Highway 427 southbound ramp heading eastbound to Highway 407.

Members of the Toronto and Highway Safety Division detachments pronounced that the woman died on the scene. The driver, who provincial police shared was 22-years-old, was taken to a trauma hospital for surgery.

There is no further information about what caused the fatal accident, and the identities of the driver and of the deceased haven't been shared yet with the public.

The ramp had been closed off but it reopened at around 6:25 a.m. on Monday morning, according to OPP GTA Traffic.

Narcity reached out to Ontario Provincial Police for more information about the accident but didn't hear back before this article was published.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

