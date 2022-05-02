A 27-Year-Old Woman Died After She Was 'Ejected' From A Car On Highway 427
The incident happened Sunday night.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
A 27-year-old woman died after she was "ejected" from a car that rolled over on a highway ramp in Vaughan on Sunday night.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, the car rolled over on the Highway 427 southbound ramp heading eastbound to Highway 407.
Members of the Toronto and Highway Safety Division detachments pronounced that the woman died on the scene. The driver, who provincial police shared was 22-years-old, was taken to a trauma hospital for surgery.
Early this evening #TorontoOPP & #Hwy407OPP officers responded to a single vehicle rollover on #HWY427 SB ramp to #HWY407 EB. Unfortunately a female (27) was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased. The driver(22) was transported to a trauma hospital for surgery. ^tdpic.twitter.com/NBGUPRfFqd— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1651487302
There is no further information about what caused the fatal accident, and the identities of the driver and of the deceased haven't been shared yet with the public.
The ramp had been closed off but it reopened at around 6:25 a.m. on Monday morning, according to OPP GTA Traffic.
Narcity reached out to Ontario Provincial Police for more information about the accident but didn't hear back before this article was published.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.