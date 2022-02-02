Sections

A Customer Trashed A Vaughan Mills Store After Their Refund Was Refused (VIDEO)

"This was an isolated incident and we hope this doesn’t happen again in the future."

Toronto Staff Writer
Peter Jung Photography | Flickr

A customer at YaYa & Co. in Vaughan Mills vandalized the store on Tuesday after being refused a refund for a worn dress, the store said.

A spokesperson for YaYa & Co. told Narcity that the incident took place on February 1 at around 1:30 p.m. and left their staff "visibly shaken up."

Over the weekend, the client had purchased a dress and the store had a "pleasant experience with her."

When the customer returned on Tuesday, they tried to return the worn dress but were denied. "She was unsatisfied and chose vandalism as a result," according to the store.

A TikTok video captured by another customer in the store shows the damage caused, with piles of clothes and a mannequin thrown on the floor.

@skye_ringneck_parrot Trashing a store at vaughan mills because they wouldn’t take her return! #fypシ #fyp #foryoupage #karens #vaughanmills ♬ original sound - Skye the ringneck parrot

An individual at the front of the store appears to be looking around before walking out and setting off the alarm system, as seen in the video.

The camera pans around to show the scene before focusing back on the individual who remains just outside of the store.

A TikTok video posted to the store's Instagram confirms that the store associates tried to explain why they couldn't process the return before the customer lashed out.

The spokesperson said the customer was "going through something" and they are choosing to handle the situation with compassion.

"We choose kindness, understanding and although we don't accept vandalism and we're not happy this happened we just wish her peace," they told Narcity.

"Most of our clients are actually incredible and they are the reason we come to work each day. They are the best part of our job. This was an isolated incident and we hope this doesn't happen again in the future."

York Police Rescued Puppy From Hot Car While Owner Shopped At Vaughan Mills For Hours

The owner has been charged.

YRP | Twitter

York Regional Police rescued a puppy in "severe distress" after it was locked in a car for three hours in 29 C heat at Vaughan Mills on June 30.

District officers arrived on the scene and found the dog was, "lethargic, panting heavily and had no water," according to a press release.

