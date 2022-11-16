Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Public Test Alert Will Be Sent To Ontario Phones, TVs & Radios Today & Don't Freak Out

Alert Ready, Canada's national public alerting system, is sending out a test alert across Canada, and Ontario's will hit this afternoon.

Ontario's emergency organizations will issue the alert message over "television, radio, and compatible LTE wireless devices," according to a press release.

"Alert Ready is Canada's emergency alerting system. Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices."

So if your midday Netflix binge or TikTok scroll on your phone is interrupted with a test alert, don't freak out because it's basically happening everywhere.

Or at least in Ontario, Alberta, British Colombia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and six other provinces and territories.

Although, it's safe to assume some people won't be happy with the alert considering reactions to Amber Alerts in recent years.

The test is being sent to make the public aware of the system for when there is an actual emergency and to ensure that the program works effectively.

The program was developed across federal, provincial, and territorial governments alongside broadcasters, wireless service providers and Pelmorex, a weather network.

Ontario's alert is set to go off at 12:55 P.M. EST, and you can't opt out of getting the message.

"Given the importance of warning Canadians of imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of this essential life-saving service," reads the press release.

Alert Ready has already sent out over 800 messages in Canada, and Canadians across the country will be getting more today.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

