Canada Will Test An Emergency Alert This Week & Here's When To Expect It In Each Province
Alert Ready will send out a test across most provinces and territories.
If you're at all jumpy, you might want to make sure you're prepared for alarms to go off on your phone this week.
Canada's public emergency alert system will be tested across the country this week, with most provinces and territories set to get alerts on their televisions, radios and wireless devices.
According to Alert Ready, many Canadians will likely receive an alert with a distinctive, loud tone this week as part of a nationwide test.
Alert Ready, which "delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices," says participating provinces and territories can expect the alert on November 16, 2022.
Exactly what time the alert is issued, however, is specific to each province and territory.
\u201cReminder: \nYour TV, phone, and radio will likely receive a test alert on November 16th, if you are in a participating province or territory \ud83d\udea8 \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 #AlertReadyTest \n\nTo check your phone's compatibility, visit https://t.co/8elrHLaVxL or contact your wireless carrier.\u201d— Alert Ready (@Alert Ready) 1668441600
Here are the province and territories that will be receiving an alert on November 16 and what time it will be happening:
- Alberta - 1:55 p.m. MST
- B.C. - 1:55 p.m. PST
- Manitoba - 1:55 p.m. CST
- New Brunswick - 1:55 p.m. AST
- Newfoundland and Labrador - 10:55 a.m. NST
- Nova Scotia - 1:55 p.m. AST
- Nunavut - 2 p.m. EST
- Ontario - 12:55 p.m. EST
- Quebec - 1:55 p.m. EST
- Saskatchewan - 1:55 p.m. CST
- Yukon - 1:55 p.m. PDT
According to a news release, provinces and territories participating in the test will see their respective emergency management organization issue an alert message over TV, radio, and certain LTE wireless devices, like cell phones.
Among other things, the test will "validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system" and ensure it operates as intended.
What are the different types of alerts?
Alert Ready issues alerts for things that are considered a threat to life, including wildfires, air quality, weather events like hurricanes and thunderstorms, terrorist threats and Amber Alerts.
Canadians do not have the option to opt-out of receiving these alerts.
According to The Weather Network, the sound will simulate an emergency alert, beginning with a distinct tone.
The message will indicate that it is a test and doesn't require any action from the public.
So far in 2022, the public alerting system has issued over 800 public emergency alert messages to Canadians, according to the news release.
If you're someone who frightens easily, be sure to take note of when to expect the alert!