Your Phone & Other Electronics Might Scare The Sh*t Out Of You Tomorrow So Brace Yourself

Here's where Canada's emergency alert system will go off. 🚨

Trending Staff Writer
A desk with a laptop and cell phone.

A desk with a laptop and cell phone.

Mia Baker | Unsplash

If you're a jumpy person, you'll definitely want to brace yourself for the emergency test alert that's set to take place across most of Canada on Wednesday, May 4.

According to Public Safety Canada, the test is being done as part of Emergency Preparedness week. For this, the government is encouraging Canadians to understand the risks in their area, create a household emergency plan and build an emergency kit.

"Reminder: Your TV, phone, and radio will likely receive a test alert tomorrow if you are in a participating province or territory," tweeted Alert Ready, which is Canada’s public alerting system.

"To check your phone's compatibility, visit http://alertready.ca or contact your wireless carrier."

Here are the areas which will be receiving a warning on May 4 and what time it will be happening:

  • Alberta at 1:55 PM MDT
  • B.C. at 1:55 PM PDT
  • New Brunswick at 10:55 AM ADT
  • Newfoundland and Labrador at 10:55 AM NDT
  • Northwest Territories at 9:55 AM MDT
  • Nunavut at 2:00 PM EDT
  • P.E.I. at 12:55 PM ADT
  • Saskatchewan at 1:55 PM CST
  • Yukon at 1:55 PM PDT

There will be no planned test on this date for Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

"Please do not call 911 for information about the test," says Alert Ready. "Using 911 for non-emergency calls could delay help for people experiencing real emergencies."

In the case where it's not a test situation and you hear the alert tone, you're advised to pay attention and take action right away.

"Alert Ready delivers critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians through television, radio and LTE-connected and compatible wireless devices," the organization says.

They work with various partners to "ensure Canadians receive alerts immediately and know when to take action to stay safe."

So far for 2022, there have been a total of 12 alerts sent to various provinces for situations like amber alerts, a civil emergency and a dangerous animal.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

