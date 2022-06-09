NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Shreddies Dispensary Just Opened In Toronto & You Can Try Different 'Strains' Of Cereal

The tastings are free! 🥣

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Shreddies cereal boxes. Right: The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary in Toronto, Ontario.

A brand new dispensary just opened in Toronto, but it's not what you might think. This venue is dedicated to a different kind of "edible" that you can enjoy with a spoon and milk.

The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary is a unique pop-up on Queen Street West that's running on select days starting June 9. The venue, which claims to be "the world's first wheat dispensary", offers a free cereal tasting experience for visitors, and, despite the name, it's completely cannabis free.

You can step inside and sample different "strains" of whole-wheat Shreddies that will "suit any mood".

"Over the past few years, hundreds of cannabis stores have popped up all over the city," Amy Bernstein, Senior Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands Canada said in a press release. "You can pretty much find a dispensary on every street corner. We wanted to introduce Torontonians to a dispensary unlike any other – one that would help fuel their day."

You can try four "strains" of cereal at the pop-up: You Got This (Original Shreddies),The Smiley Face (Honey Shreddies), The Avant-Garde (brown sugar flavour with granola Shreddies) and Good-Good (a blend of original and honey Shreddies).

The samples are complimentary, so you can start your day on a "high" without spending money. There are even Spotify playlists to suit the vibe of the different cereal "strains".

Whether you're in the mood for The Smiley Face or The Avant-Garde, this unique dispensary is a cool place to stop by for some cereal treats.

The Shreddies Wheat Dispensary

Price: Free

When: Select days from June 9 to 19, 7:20 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Address: 311A Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Try different cereal "strains" at this unusual dispensary.

Website

