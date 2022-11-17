A Toronto TikToker Is Teaching People How To Drape Stunning Sarees In Under 1 Minute
"Draping has literally become my therapy."
When you think of a saree, you probably picture a woman walking down the aisle or attending a formal event.
Natasha Thasan, a GTA Tiktoker, is changing that standard and teaching people of all cultures how to wear sarees for every occasion in less than a minute.
Her instructional TikTok videos draping sarees perfect for the red carpet or just running errands have landed her a following of over 400K.
"So many people say there is one way to carry and wear a saree, but there's really not. A saree speaks to so many people around the world in different ways, and we shouldn't have to feel that there's only one way to wear it that's appropriate," Thasan told Narcity.
On Instagram, she has a following of over 150K, and she runs her own brand, Drape Therapy, where she offers online draping courses.
Her designs take inspiration from traditional drapes from her Tamil background to modern-day fashion.
"I love fashion, so I draw inspo from Greece. I draw inspo from the British Colonial era. I love mixing corsets. I love trying to figure it out with a saree because I just kind of see it as all the same."
So whether you're looking for a drape fit for the Bridgertion Ball or a traditional wedding, you'll be able to find a video of Thasan creating a look.
How she learned to drape
Thasan started to drape in her Markham bedroom as a tween.
"It was a very private practice for me. I would just play in my room. It's only like when you're 18 or 19 where people are more comfortable seeing you in a saree," said Thasan.
"Saree drapes are considered more mature. I couldn't tell anyone I was doing like little sexy drapes. I would always tell myself, 'when I'm older, I'll do it.'"
Her passion for fashion led her to briefly look for work in the modeling industry and later as a makeup artist, but she says she didn't find the representation she was looking for, from inclusivity of skin tones to natural hair.
"I never felt represented because the model was always ten shades lighter than me at all opportunities."
After years of teaching herself while playing dress up, she started watching YouTube videos on how to drape, which led to her eventually putting her outfits on TikTok.
"The flexibility in playing with drapes wasn't something that other people were interested in, so I literally decided I'm going to invest in myself, and I started draping for social media."
Thasan has been draping on social media for a while, but she says her TikTok took off when she stopped feeling the need to look picture-perfect every time she draped.
"I really feel like a lot of times people are seeing an impact because I don't come off as this quintessential perfect model that's showing you how to drape – It's the girl next door showing you how to drape," said Thasan.
"Some people will tell me I need to put makeup on and I need to look a certain way to teach. That takes away so much time and what the meaning is for me. I don't want you to think of me as the most pretty girl. I just want you to learn this drape."
How she's teaching others
If you scroll on Thasan's TikTok, you'll find hundreds of drapes to take inspiration from, but it can be hard work to learn how to execute them.
"It's a lot of handwork. A lot of hand tension learning how to get that muscle memory in your hand, and a lot of the time, Brown girls who drape are used to ridicule or a certain standard, so for them to do it on themselves can be really stressful."
For people that need help getting comfortable with new styles and learning how to drape, Thasan created her brand, Drape Therapy, where she teaches people her technique in online courses.
She says the community she built feels like a "childhood dream come true," with so many friends to play dress up with.
"Draping has literally become my therapy which is my brand. It's aided me into becoming my best me."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.