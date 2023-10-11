Ahad Raza Mir Stars In A Thrilling New Take On Hamlet This October At The Rose Brampton
With an impressive cast of Canadian actors, it's the anticipated show of the season
A theatrical treat is about to descend upon Brampton like a Shakespearean storm! Ahad Raza Mir, the Canadian-Pakistani sensation with a following that could rival a pop star's, is all set to ignite The Rose Brampton with an explosive new take on "Hamlet."
Picture a Hamlet that's furious, fast-paced, and perfectly tailored for our times. This isn't your grandmother's Shakespeare; this is the Bard's classic tale of vengeance and love gone awry, cranked up to eleven!
Sponsored by RBC and presented by Brampton On stage along with The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth Productions, Ahad Raza Mir takes on the iconic role of Hamlet, and if you've witnessed his work in "Resident Evil" or "Yakeen Ka Safar," you know you're in for a powerhouse performance. With nearly three million Instagram followers and an Outstanding Performance award for his previous Hamlet portrayal in 2019, he's a force to be reckoned with. And guess what? He's set to grace the BBC's "World On Fire" in its second season! But the talent doesn't stop there; the entire cast is a constellation of Canadian theatre stars, including Evan Buliung, Joel Cochrane, Brynn Godenir, Anita Majumdar, Callan Potter, Annie Ramos, Carly Street, Nadine Villasin, and Daniela Vlaskalic.
Hamlet Presented by RBC
Price: Starting at $15
When: October
- October 12 at 8 p.m.
- October 13 at 8 p.m.
- October 14 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- October 18 at 8 p.m.
Address: 1 Theatre Ln, Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: A South Asian actor taking on such a significant role in a major Canadian production is more than just entertainment; it's a moment of representation that swells hearts within the Brampton community. This Hamlet isn't an endless saga; it's a two-hour thrill-ride of a rollercoaster of emotions and intrigue that guarantees to keep you on the edge of your seat.