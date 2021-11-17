Trending Tags

An Ontario Island Is Selling For Under $800K & It Comes With A Little Bachelor Shack

Calling all lone wolfs and introverts.

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

If your dream is to buy yourself an Ontario island and get away from the hustle and bustle of city life (or your annoying neighbours), this property may be for you. But only if you're looking for something super simple or aren't afraid of a little fixer-upper.

The home at 2 Island 1420, Georgian Bay is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom bachelor shack that offers 288 square feet of living space — making it a possible nightmare for couples but an introvert's dream.

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

The small island, accessible only by boat, is located 15 minutes north of the popular tourist spot, Honey Harbour.

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

Its "beach area" could use a little love and isn't quite barefoot-friendly just yet.

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

Despite its size, the home does offer all the essential amenities, including a 100 amp hydro service and a 2,000-gallon holding tank.

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

The living room also provides some truly stunning views of Georgian Bay.

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

But if you're long-limbed, you're probably going to have a tough time navigating the bathroom.

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

Georgian Bay Island 

Armin Richard Grigaitis | RE/MAX

Price: $769,000

Address: 2 Island 1420, Georgian Bay, ON

Description: A small island that comes with an even tinier house. A loner's dream.

View Here

