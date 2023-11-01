7 Toronto Restaurants Where The Food Is As Good As The Party Vibe
One of the best things about Toronto is its nightlife. Whether it's to party or to eat, people from around the world come to the 6ix to get a taste of the life that Drake raps about.
From bachelorette parties to birthdays and more, Toronto is a great spot to celebrate a special occasion. And you know what makes it even better? Dining and partying at the same restaurant.
With winter right around the corner, you soon won't want to stand in line just to get into a club — and we're here to tell you that there's actually a way around this.
Many of Toronto's best nightclubs actually offer a dinner service before the space turns into a party afterward.
We've listed seven Toronto restaurants, in no particular order, where the food is just as good as the party vibe.
Dasha
Price: 💸💸
Address: 620 King St W, Toronto
Cuisine: Asian
Why You Need To Go: Dasha offers an elevated Asian food experience with delicious eats like black dragon dumplings, wasabi prawns, tuna maki rolls and Peking duck.
Alongside the food comes a long list of cocktails, like a Matcha Sour and Empress Wu, but they also have Punchbowls that serve 4 to 6 people.
Tucked away behind the restaurant is a speakeasy called Judy's that's open on weekends, and has a bumping dancefloor with a bar.
If that's not your vibe, head upstairs with your friends to enjoy a night filled with your chosen tunes in their karaoke rooms.
You can literally spend hours in Dasha and not get bored or hungry.
Paris Texas
Price: 💸💸
Address: 461 King St W, Toronto
Cuisine: International
Why You Need To Go: If you love country music, then Paris Texas is where you should be on weekends. They serve food like chicken and waffles, fajitas, confit duck lettuce wraps, and vegan mock chicken sliders.
They also have a full cocktail menu filled with drinks like the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, Rasberry Lemonade Tea Sour and Apple Pie Spritz.
When clocks turn 11:00 p.m., the tables and chairs are put away, and the dance floor opens. So, if you were hoping to dance the night away to some Blake Shelton and old-school Taylor Swift, Paris Texas is definitely the place to be on the weekends.
Ultra Restaurant & Supper Club Toronto
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 12 St Clair Ave E, Toronto
Cuisine: Pan-Asian
Why You Need To Go: Ultra is an Alexander McQueen-inspired supper club that has many rooms with completely different vibes.
A spokesperson told Narcity that they "introduced a new late-night component called 'Ultra unleashed' that has really taken off. Every Saturday night, diners can enjoy dinner as usual then at 11:00 p.m., the Ochre room transcends into the late-night experience."
The cuisine at Ultra is Pan-Asian and offers everything from a raw seafood selection to salads, steaks and more.
So, if you're looking for something lavish but fun, Ultra should be your next destination.
Silent H
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 461 King St W, Toronto
Cuisine: Mexican
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for something new and exciting, Silent H is where you need to go.
Located in the heart of King Street West, Silent H has mouthwatering food, thirst-quenching drinks and music that will definitely get you moving.
From the owners of Regulars, Silent H wants to bring focus to its food while also being a place to have a good time.
The food brings forward authentic Mexican flavours and dishes that will make diners happy. But the cocktails are notable too.
Narcity's Josh Elliott tried five margaritas at different spots around the city and said Silent H's margarita was the clear winner.
"Silent H's Ensanda Dreams cocktail is the tastiest, most surprising margarita I've ever had, and I'll certainly be going back for another," he shared. "I actually said 'Wow' when this two-layered cocktail showed up at the table on a slate tray, accompanied by a pepper-dusted cloud of cotton candy."
Ristorante Sociale
Price: 💸💸
Address: 545 King St W, Toronto
Cuisine: Italian
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in King Street West's Entertainment District, Ristorante Sociale is the perfect place for hearty Italian food and lively vibes. The owners are the same people behind Toronto's famous Enoteca Sociale.
At the start of the night, the vibes are pretty romantic and quiet, but then, as the night turns darker, the party begins.
This spot makes you feel like you're in a scene fromThe Great Gatsby — live dancers walk around the tables, customers wave napkins in the air, and the music is so good you can't help but sing.
Lobby
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1032 Queen St W, Toronto
Cuisine: Latin
Why You Need To Go: This spot is located on West Queen West and offers Latin-inspired vibes, but the food is from all around the world.
You can find sushi rolls, salads, braised pork belly, crispy eggplant, oysters and more. Their cocktail list is also extensive and has drinks like the Lobby Espresso Martini, Sex On A Peach, Black Panther and more.
But on weekends, as the day turns dark, the music gets louder and the party vibes begin.
Kissa
Price: 💸💸
Address: 619 King St W, Toronto
Cuisine: Japanese
Why You Need To Go: Kissa is a celeb hotspot where people like LeBron James, Fred VanVleet and Tristan Thompson have been spotted.
The restaurant and cocktail bar is a vinyl-only listening lounge with Japanese-inspired cuisine and vibes and a thirst-quenching cocktail menu.
The people behind Soluna, Dan Gunam and Vito Tomasicchio brought the unique experience to King Street to enjoy a place like no other in the city.