A Boozy Dog-Friendly Market Is Coming To Toronto With Pawesome Cocktails & Adoptable Pups
If you like "poodle coladas"... 🎵🍹
Summer is going to the dogs.
If your ideal weekend includes shopping with your dog, drinking cocktails, listening to live music and meeting pups, don't make plans for next weekend.
Ontario Doggos is hosting a summer market on July 23 and 24 with Petzlove, and your pup is invited.
The two-storey pup-up market will host over 25 local dog-centric brands, carrying products like fruit loops for dogs and even dog bathrooms. While you shop for and with your pup, you can sip on a fun-themed cocktail like a Poodle Colada, Sammy Sangria or a Spicy Mutt Margarita.
A portion of the proceeds from drinks will go towards Fetch and Releash, a volunteer-run dog rescue group in Ontario, so as you sip your puptastic punch, you're helping a pup in need!
Adoptable dogs will also be in attendance at the market. If you're going in without a four-legged companion, there is a chance you could find one there or a sibling for your pet at home.
The event will also have live music from local musicians, activation zones for dogs to enjoy, and life-sized games.
Tickets are $5 per day, or you can upgrade to an all-weekend flexible pass for $8. If you happen to buy your flexible pass online, you'll also get a free polaroid picture to take home with you.
If you're barking up the bougie tree, you can spring for a $25 VIP ticket which includes access to both days, a gift bag, a free boozy or virgin drink, and a polaroid picture. You can also have your dog featured on the big screen and broadcast to attendees with the option to include your Instagram handle.
Pup Up Summer Market
Price: $5 per ticket for one day, $8 for both days or $25 VIP Tickets
When: July 23, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and July 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 501 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To hang out with your dog and shop locally.