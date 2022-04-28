NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto raptors

Chris Boucher Says Raptors Can't Win Game 6 Without Support From Fans & It's So Wholesome

"They bring so much energy."

Toronto Staff Writer
Chris Boucher during an interview. Right: The Toronto Raptors playing Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors have fought tooth and nail to stay in the playoffs, pulling themselves back from a 3-0 deficit against the 76ers. A feat, forward Chris Boucher says, couldn't have been accomplished without their fans.

Boucher opened up about the team's miraculous comeback and crowd energy during an interview on Wednesday evening, crediting fans for giving the team morale much-needed support.

"It's amazing," Boucher told Yahoo Sports. "They bring so much energy."

"You can feel that basketball hasn't been in town for so long. The fans are into it. We're going to need them for Game 6 because, like I said, it's a big game, and we can't do it without them, honestly," he added.

The 29-year-old Canadian baller also took a few jabs at the 76ers crowd, whom he claims were being particularly nasty to him during Game 5.

"I feel like a lot of their fans behind the bench, they were talking reckless, to be honest with you," Boucher admitted. "If they would have won the game, I bet they would have said a lot of stuff. Fortunately, they didn't, and fortunately for us, we did. Me and Precious (Achiuwa) had a good time talking back to them."

The Raptors beat Philadelphia in a stunning 103-88 victory on Monday night, forcing the bout to continue into Game 6.

The two teams are scheduled to duke it out again on Thursday night, with fans already hoping Toronto gets a Game 7.

If the Raptors defeat the 76ers in the first round, they will become the first team in NBA history to come back after previously being down 3-0.

