Raptors Chris Boucher Admits He Liked When Dragić Was Booed At The Game Earlier This Month
Surprisingly there's no bad blood.
Goran Dragić's brief, yet constantly controversial, time playing for the Toronto Raptors came to an end months ago, but his teammates are just starting to open up on what he was like behind the scenes.
Chris Boucher and co-host Mike Roach recently discussed Dragić's time with the team on their podcast, Hustle Play, covering everything from the trade that sent him to the Brooklyn Nets to his infamous Scotiabank Arena return.
Boucher started the conversation off by defending his relationship with the Slovenian NBA star, revealing that the veteran baller was helpful to his younger teammates.
Dragic, Headbands, Mailbag & Play-inwww.youtube.com
"I love Goran, I'm not going to lie to you," Boucher said. "When he came at the training camp and all that, he really was helpful for us," and "I have nothing wrong to say about Goran, personally."
However, the 29-year-old Raptor's player admitted that Dragić shot himself in the foot when he told a reporter that he had "higher ambitions" than Toronto, isolating himself from fans.
"So, if before coming here, you say 'this is not my destination,' you already start on the wrong foot."
"Raptors fans they stick with their team, and they support their team, and if you're not with the Raptors, you're not with us," he added.
Boucher also confessed that he enjoyed the hate Dragić received during the Nets face off against the Raptors last Tuesday, a close game that ultimately ended in victory for Toronto.
"I won't lie to you, I'm not going to say I didn't like it because in the end, it helped us. He also told me he's used to it, so I don't think it bothered him that much," the Raptor concluded.